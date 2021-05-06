The United Kingdom sends two patrol boats to the island of Jersey due to a post-brexit fishing dispute with France

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced on Wednesday the dispatch of two patrol boats of the British Royal Navy to the island of Jersey, after France has threatened to retaliation for your disagreement with fishing restrictions established in waters of that territory.

Johnson spoke on Wednesday with the island’s chief minister, John Le Fondré, and told him that “any blockade” by France would be “completely unjustified”, as detailed by a spokesman for Downing Street, the prime minister’s official office.

The French Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, indicated for her part that Jersey, a dependency of the British Crown with autonomous government, has imposed limitations on Gallic ships about how many days they can fish, what species they can catch and the fishing gear that can be used.

Girardin considers him a breach of agreements of Brexit and noted that Paris has pressure mechanisms against Jersey, such as the supply of electricity to the island through a submarine cable that arrives from France.

The head of the British Government indicated this Wednesday that the shipment of Navy ships is done as “precautionary measure” in order to “monitor the situation”.

“The first Minister [británico] and the chief minister [de Jersey] they underlined the need to de-escalate tensions and that there is dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access, “Downing Street said.