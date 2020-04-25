The United Kingdom recorded 781 deaths in the last 24 hours due to the new coronavirus, an increase compared to Friday, when there had been 684. The total balance stood at 20,287 deceased, reported the health authorities. In total, there are 148,377 infected.

The government faces mounting internal pressures to put a roadmap on the table that allows to glimpse the end of the confinement of the population by the COVID-19 and reactivate the economy.

British media have described in recent days a Executive divided into two camps: one headed by the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, which advocates maintaining all measures until the risk of a second wave of the disease has been minimized; and another led by the head of Economy, Rishi Sunak, who is committed to speeding up the return to business activity.

The balance between the two positions will not break, predictably, until the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, take back the reins of the Government, once the convalescence that follows to recover from COVID-19 ends. At the start of the pandemic, Johnson was less drastic in his plans to contain the spread of the disease compared to other European leaders.

However, in the United Kingdom the possibility is considered that both he and his main adviser, Dominic Cummingshave hardened his focus after suffering both severe symptoms of the disease.

The pressure on the Executive to detail an exit program from confinement has increased after the Scottish Chief Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will publish a plan on how the reopening of schools, businesses and entertainment venues will be managed in the region when the time comes to relax measures of social distance.

“The government must explain to the British what it is planning. We must trust that citizens will understand how it will take place (the end of confinement). The Scottish administration has done the right thing and I want the UK Government to do the same, “the former Conservative leader told The Times newspaper. Iain Duncan Smith.

“Sturgeon’s approach is appropriate: an honest discussion about the harsh disadvantages we face at the prospect of living with the virus in the near future,” said the former conservative economy minister. George Osborne.

Johnson’s return to work

In recent hours there has been speculation with the possibility that the British head of government will return to work next MondayAlthough his official spokesperson has stressed that he will only return to his Downing Street office when he gets the green light from his medical team.

During his convalescence at the Checkers’ country residence, Johnson, 55, is kept regularly informed on progress in the pandemic strategyBut at the moment it is not making decisions at the usual pace, its spokesperson detailed.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has assured after speaking with Johnson by telephone this week that the British prime minister “sounds incredible” and seems “ready to continue”.