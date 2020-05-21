Johnson’s Cabinet Chief Michael Gove explains the negotiations with the EU this Wednesday in the House of Commons.

The Boris Johnson government is once again trying to push the limits of Brussels’ negotiating flexibility with its proposal for minimum customs controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. The Cabinet Chief (a position similar to the Spanish Minister of the Presidency), Michael Gove, presented this Wednesday in the House of Commons the British plans for the development of the Northern Ireland Protocol, included in the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated last year with the European Union. The community’s intention was to protect at the same time the Good Friday Peace Agreement (1998) and not to re-impose a physical border between the two Ireland, and also to preserve the integrity of the Internal Market. To this end, London and Brussels agreed that Northern Ireland should temporarily remain in the EU regulatory space and that customs controls be established on commercial traffic crossing the Irish Sea. That is to say, an exceptional situation for the Northern Irishmen that Johnson himself recognized.

Now, however, the British Government proposes that the Protocol “does not involve any new customs infrastructure, and that all the processes of moving goods from Great Britain [Inglaterra, Escocia y Gales] Northern Ireland is subject to minimal scrutiny so that the integrity and smooth functioning of the UK internal market is preserved. ” The British Government also promises, in its proposal, that the Northern Irish will benefit from any tariff reduction that the United Kingdom may agree “with countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand or Japan.”

“The United Kingdom as a whole will be able to capitalize on the opportunities that will be provided by being able to forge our own path and close new trade agreements with countries around the world,” said Gove. The European Commission has already made clear its demand for firm customs controls to ensure the payment of legal tariffs on any product from the United Kingdom that will enter the Republic of Ireland, that is, the EU Internal Market. . It also demands that the compliance of these products with all community quality standards, especially in agri-food matters, be verified.

Brussels has promised, for the time being, to study the British proposal in detail, although a Commission spokesperson has already warned that “the time to implement the Protocol is running out, and practical development measures must start immediately if it is intended make it operational by January 1, 2021. “

The challenge launched by Gove threatens to add a new stumbling block to negotiations that, as both sides have acknowledged, are stalled, and that had already been seriously delayed with the eruption of the coronavirus crisis.

