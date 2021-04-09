“The United Kingdom is very cheap compared to any other world geographical area”

-In Europe, the focus of attention continues to be on the delays in the vaccination process, which, in turn, would delay the economic recovery compared to other regions. Within the continent, could these differences also occur between countries?

-Yes, we are seeing it in the IMF estimates of growth in different countries. In general, Europe is lagging far behind the United States or the United Kingdom, when it comes to vaccination. Within Europe we estimate that there could be different vaccination speeds and also regarding the way out of the crisis.

-In this sense, and once Brexit seems to have been forgotten, do you consider the British stock market interesting?

-The United Kingdom is, without a doubt, a geographical area that has been off the radar of many investors mainly due to the political issue of Brexit. HWe are seen from a valuation point that is at historical levels; Since 1970, if we see the graphs, it is very cheap compared to any other world geographical area.

We consider it an opportunity because the political risks are clear. The UK and the British stock market have a very special composition. Within the index, almost 70% of the profits of these companies are from outside the UK, they are international. Our mission in this sense is that all these companies improve with the exit of the covid. We are already seeing global GDP growth. The evolution of the currency should be monitored, of the pound which, with respect to the dollar, is still at low levels, which will make it easier for many American companies to acquire British companies and have a high level of mergers and acquisitions.

For these reasons, we think it is an opportunity. It is true that, until now, in portfolios it has been an under-invested type of asset.

-You have the Threadneedle UK Fund Retail Income, a fund that is actively managed and invests at least 90% of its assets in shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. How has the fund performed in recent years and what is its objective?

-We have a very wide range of funds. There are two that are our flagships, on the one hand, the UK Fund, which invests in the top 50 companies in the UK. On the other hand, there is the UK Equity Income Fund, very similar, but with a bias of companies that have dividends, something more defensive.

We are one of the largest fund managers in the UK, with over 20 billion assets under management. We have a lot of experience in analyzing companies and UK stocks have had a negative performance in recent years, as a result of Brexit, which has led them to trade with minimal valuations. In this sense, it is an opportunity.

If we take multinationals that, because they are listed in the United Kingdom and are in the same sector, have a business very similar to others that are outside, we see much lower valuations and, nevertheless, lower returns on those stocks.

That gap is going to be closed, that arbitrage, therefore, investing in that type of British companies with global activity is an opportunity.

For example, EasyJet vs Ryanair. We see a significant discount. In all sorts of sectors, the fact that these companies were domiciled in the UK has clearly been a detriment. However, we believe that it is a clear investment opportunity now.

As for the UK fund, what it seeks is to select the best companies that we believe, from a fundamental point of view, will perform better. It must be clarified that many people have invested in the UK fund for the political issue, and it must be understood that this fund has an exposure not only to companies exposed to UK consumption, but that a high percentage of these companies are global and multinational companies domiciled in the UK, but with their benefits outside the country.

Examples of these types of companies would be Diageo, a UK based beverage company; in the financial sector would be Standard Chartered, an imminently global bank domiciled in the United Kingdom. These types of companies are the companies that we think will do well regardless of whether there is a rebound in domestic GDP.

-Rio Tinto, Unilever or Diageo, with between 5 and 4% of the peso, are the main positions of the fund. Basic materials and consumer goods. Are these the most attractive sectors?

-The UK Fund is a fairly neutrally positioned fund relative to the index. At Threadneedle we are a house of active management, fundamental analysis and our selections of companies are focused on these sectors.

In the materials or financial sector we have been underweight, understanding that this type of company could have a worse behavior. But it is about looking for those actions in those sectors that will have a differential advantage so that they can have superior benefits.

It is important to emphasize that, in the same way that in recent years domestic growth in the UK was negative, we now face a completely different period. We are already seeing it with the IMF predictions. Some economies are going to come out earlier, like the US, and we believe that the UK has a high probability of having significant growth and, above all, of having a series of multinational companies that are going to benefit from this global growth.

Companies like Diageo, Standard Chartered are global, multinational companies that have been unfairly penalized by the market and that is where we now see value.

-100% of the fund’s currency exposure is to the pound sterling. How can movements in the currency affect a European investor buying the fund?

-The political factor in the United Kingdom is now positive after clearing the Brexit doubt. Valuations are the cheapest globally and even historically. We have a market very open to mergers and acquisitions. In our portfolio, many UK fund companies have been bought by other companies and it is all very positive.

The factor to analyze in the coming months is the evolution of the pound. Many incomes of multinationals are in dollars, but if the pound were very expensive it would be a detrimental factor.

If we look at the evolution of the pound against the euro, since Nov-Dec it has had a very strong evolution and, nevertheless, with respect to the dollar, the pound continues to be at historically low levels, which would facilitate that many American companies with a lot of cash can buy British companies.

From a profitability point of view, so far this year if we make a comparison against Europe, we see that the United Kingdom has performed well -a little worse than the EuroStoxx-, and is at levels of 7% in what it is year.

It must be emphasized that it is one of the assets that so far is less weighted in portfolios worldwide, in large pension funds, etc. The UK, along with a number of other asset classes, is one of the least invested in portfolios.

Our vision is that we believe that this is going to change because it is at very low historical levels and the opportunity to enter will occur in these times.

We have seen that since Nov-Dec 2020 we have seen positive inflows in UK equities again. It is not yet massive, because until this year the issue of Brexit has not been clarified, with which many international investors have refrained from investing in the country, but we believe that this will change.