The United Kingdom is confident in the effectiveness of vaccines against the Indian variant

New evidence points to “a high confidence level“On the effectiveness of vaccines against the Indian variant of Covid, detected in some areas of the United Kingdom, British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

However, the minister warned, in statements to the Sky News chain, that the variant is transmitted quickly and could “spread like wildfire among unvaccinated groups. “

Hancock noted that there is “very preliminary new data” from the University of Oxford suggesting that vaccines are effective in the face of the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

“This means that we can stay the course of our strategy of using vaccines to deal with the pandemic and open carefully and cautiously (the economy) but we need to keep an eye on the spread of the disease, “he said.

The areas of northern England where a increased infections of the Indian variant They intensify this weekend vaccinations to contain its spread.

The United Kingdom once again allows Trips abroad, one of the measures of the new step in the de-escalation, which also includes the reopening of the hotel industry indoors.

Hancock added that there are more than 1,300 cases of the Indian variant in the country and is the one that is predominant in the English northwest.

The minister reported that on June 14 the Government will make a decision on whether, as planned, will end all restrictions in the country on June 21.

The UK, which hopes to have its entire adult population vaccinated by the end of July, has already vaccinated almost everyone over 50 and he does it now with those over 38.