The United Kingdom intensifies its Covid-19 tests after the Indian variant rebounds

UK intensified from this Saturday the Covid-19 tests in several localized points of London after having detected an upturn in the infections of the new and worrying Indian variant, whose evolution is closely followed by the government of Boris Johnson.

For now, that coronavirus mutation does not threaten the “roadmap” that the Executive continues to carry out the progressive de-escalation of the country, which last Monday took another step in lifting the restrictions, based on the latest figures.

In the British capital, the NHS -public health service- carries out from this Saturday additional tests and genomic sequencing programs in schools and specific areas of the neighborhoods of Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent, where cases of this variant B1617.2 have been identified.

Those massive tests they are already carried out in other parts of the country with a high incidence of this mutation, such as Blackburn, Bolton, Bedford, Leicester and Kirklees.

Along with the increase in the number of coronavirus tests, local authorities are also trying to determine what the transmission routes.

According to the latest official data from the public health agency Public Health England (PHE), the cases of this mutation in the whole of the United Kingdom have risen by more than 2,000 in the space of a week.

Specifically, the latest weekly figures showed 3,424 cases of the B1617.2 mutation, 2,111 more than compared to the previous week.

Most of these infections are concentrated in the northwest of the country -especially in Bolton- and in London, although the PHE warns that they are emerging “case concentrations” all over the country.

According to Meera Chand, director of Covid-19 incidents at the PHE, it is “essential” that those citizens who reside in the areas most affected by the variant still have not received the second dose of their vaccine get it as soon as it is offered.

“This is critically important from our assessments that (B1617.2) has grown up quickly in England and could be highly transmissible, “said the expert.

Germany bans UK entries, Spain welcomes

This rebound of the Indian variant in parts of England has led Germany to prohibit from this Sunday the entry of citizens from the UK.

Instead, Spain has confirmed that it will give the welcome travelers from this Monday from this country without needing to present a PCR test upon arrival, despite the fact that the Johnson government maintains that country on its so-called “amber” list, which requires travelers to take tests and keep a ten-day quarantine.

The UK applies a system “semaphore” restrictions on travel abroad, taking into account the epidemiological situation of each destination, a situation that is reviewed every three weeks.

Despite the rebound in the Indian variant, since last Monday the hospitality sector has returned to operate indoors -such as pubs, restaurants and cafes- and social gatherings in closed spaces between people from two different households or up to a maximum of six are allowed again.

Among hospitality companies there is a “cautious optimism” since they believe that there is still “a long road to recovery” after these months of hiatus, the CEO of UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, told the BBC on Saturday.

“All of our businesses are suffering and sadly we have lost 660,000 staff members“, said Nicholls, who recalled that many businesses have had to close during the confinement and that this sector” will be more indebted than others in the economy “upon its exit from the crisis.

The British Government trusts lift all restrictions in force from June 21, if all goes according to plan in the country, which registered -this Friday- another 9 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours and 2,829 positives.

On the other hand, the Executive has intensified wastewater analysis program In order to find early signs of coronavirus, a program that already covers two-thirds of the English population and is carried out after it was discovered that genetic fragments of the virus could be detected in wastewater.