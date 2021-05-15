The United Kingdom fears an imminent serious wave by the Indian variant, despite having almost 70% of vaccinated

The British Government’s scientific experts and advisers have shown in recent days their worry before him Indian variant advance of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, which could put at risk the great effort made during all these last months with the vaccination campaign against Covid, which approaches almost 70% of the population with one dose, as well as the de-escalation that the country was planning.

This Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the Indian variant “could cause a serious alteration” to the advance of the deconfinement and complicate the total lifting of restrictions, scheduled for next June 21.

In some England areas where an increase in infections of this variant has been detected, B.1.617.2, the authorities have intensified vaccinations this Saturday to contain its spread, before the concern that it may be more transmissible.

Although there is still no clear opinion on what might happen in the coming weeks in the UK, some scientists believe that this Indian variant will end up displacing the current Kent bypass (B.1.1.7), dominant in that country and highly transmissible, reports The Guardian.

In this sense, experts see a clear similarity in the sharp increase in current cases with the growth of December infections by the British variant.

The fear of a new wave it is in line with what was stated by the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which has ensured that reducing the cases of infections of this variant is a “political priority.”

According to this committee, a highly transmissible variant that spreads more easily than the current one “could lead to a very significant wave of infections, potentially larger than that observed in January 2021 if there were no interventions, “they have warned.

To get an idea of ​​how this variant could affect if it continues to spread at this speed in the coming months, the scientific committee has worked with predictive models what they made different stages, depending on the vaccination rate.

According to the latest data provided by the UK health authorities, more than 36.1 million people have already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country –68.6% of the population-, while more than 19.3 million have the complete guideline -36.7% of the population-.

If the current vaccination rate is maintained and the variant is 30% more transmissible, there could be more hospitalized than in the first wave in the UK, predictive models from the University of Warwick show. With 40% more transmissibility, hospitalizations could reach 6,000 per day, while if the variant is 50% more transmissible, that figure could rise to 10,000 hospitalized per day.

“There are some important things that we don’t know about. We think (the Indian variant) is more transmissible, but we don’t know how much. If it is only a little, we can more or less continue with the plans, but If it is a lot, we face tough decisions“Johnson said Friday.

According to the Government’s scientific advisory committee, there is “a realistic possibility” that the Indian variant is “up to 50% more transmittable“than that of Kent, currently predominant in the UK.

“The race between our vaccination program and the virus may be about to get a lot tighterJohnson said.