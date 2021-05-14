The United Kingdom explains to the British in the Canary Islands how to get vaccinated against Covid if they are not registered in public health

The British authorities informed their citizens in the Canary Islands on Friday about the protocol to follow to get vaccinated against Covid if they are not registered in public health.

Through an update on its website, the British Foreign Affairs Office (FCDO) pointed out to their compatriots the steps to follow to receive the Covid-19 vaccine if they reside in the Canary Islands. Y lack access to public health.

It should be remembered that the Spanish authorities currently ban entry to the British, except residents and essential travel. Added to this is that, until May 17, it is illegal to leave the UK for tourism purposes. From that day on, the ‘traffic light’ system put into effect by the British Ministry of Transport will come into force and in which the entire Spanish territory, including the two archipelagos, is in amber.

Right now travel is not recommended to countries in amber for leisure reasons, but it is no longer prohibited. Only 12 countries or territories are in green, although the list will be updated every three weeks.

The difference between the traffic light system and the travel recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is that the former sets the requirements of testing and isolation for travelers returning to England as of May 17 based on the risk of importing Covid into the UK, while the travel recommendations reflect the risk for British people of traveling to third countries and within a specific country.

To establish the colors of the traffic light, the British authorities take into account multiple factors, related and unrelated to Covid. In any case, being only recommendations, the final decision is up to the citizens.