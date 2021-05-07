The United Kingdom does not consider Spain a safe destination to travel and imposes quarantine

The United Kingdom has published this Friday the first ‘green list’ of countries to which its citizens will be able to travel for leisure from May 17 without having to quarantine upon return, in which it has left Spain out, which supposes a blow to the tourism industry of our country.

The British authorities have only included Portugal, along with the Azores and Madeira, Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and Iceland as European destinations to which you can travel without the need for quarantine on your return. Also on this list are Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and some islands such as the Falklands, Santa Helena, Ascensión or Tristán da Cunha.

However, destinations such as France or Spain, the main markets for British tourism, are left out of a list to be updated every three weeks. Secretary of State Grant Shapps is confident that as the summer progresses and vaccination and incidence evolve, some “traditional” destinations can be included on this list.

In addition, the British government has included Turkey in the ‘red light’ countries, to which you cannot travel without saving after a 10-day quarantine with a cost of more than 2,000 euros paid by the citizen. It so happens that it will be in Istanbul where the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the end of May, where it was expected that there would be at least 9,000 spectators from the islands.

The Spanish tourism sector had demanded that they be included regions outside the national epidemiological situation, allowing trips to the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands or the Valencian Community, for example. But that has not finally happened.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a direct competitor such as Portugal is a blow to the Spanish tourism industry, which in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, received 18.1 million Britons. The United Kingdom was the main issuing country of tourists, followed by Germany and France. Between the three countries they accounted for almost half of the total number of visitors who arrived in Spain two years ago.