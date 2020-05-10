The UK government will change its “stay home” message to “be vigilant” by announcing this Sunday its plan for progressive de-escalation of the confinement imposed by the coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Conservative Boris Johnson will deliver a speech at 18 GMT in which he will present a colored five-tier risk assessment system and explain the new catchphrase, which has already drawn criticism from the opposition and ridicule at social networks.

According to the British media, the system comprises level 1 or green, which means “safe”; 2 (yellow) is “initial alert”; 3 (amber) indicates that “one should be on guard but it is safe to lift some restrictions on confinement”; 4 (orange) means “the NHS (National Health Service) is under pressure” and 5 (red) is “NHS overwhelmed”.

The slogan will no longer be “stay home, save lives, protect the NHS” and will call for “be vigilant, control the virus, save lives” as the UK moves from level 4 to 3.

Johnson’s plan will be applied in England, the most populated region, and, although it wants to coordinate with the rest of the regions, the autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already indicated that they will follow their own rhythms of lack of confidence if the London instructions seem hasty to them.

Scotland, which has a higher contagion rate, has announced that it plans to maintain the initial slogan “stay home”.

Several Labor opposition politicians, such as Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester (North English), have criticized the “lack of clarity” of the new message “, which has sparked sarcasm in the networks.

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, asked on Twitter if the coronavirus lurks “with a fake mustache and glasses” and asked: “What the hell does it mean to be alert?”.

Communications union secretary-general Dave Ward said the new slogan is “a joke,” commenting, “It is a deadly virus, not a zebra crossing.”

Comedian Adam Kay observed that “it will be difficult to be alert to something that is 0.0001 millimeters in diameter.”

In addition to the slogan and the alert barometer, Johnson will give details today on his strategy for the progressive lifting of the restrictions imposed on March 23, although he has already announced that he will be “cautious” and no radical changes are expected in the short term.

The Government has confirmed that it will authorize the opening of garden centers in England, with distancing measures, and will allow more than one exit a day to exercise, while, according to the press, it could encourage the return to work of those who do not they can do it from home.

It may also announce the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving in the UK from any country except Ireland, which in principle will not be tourists as travel restrictions persist.

In a joint letter to “The Observer,” British unions today warn that they will not recommend their members return to the place of employment until the Executive “guarantees safety” and sanctions for the offending companies.

The Government, which has not yet ruled on the reopening of schools, announced yesterday that it will promote the use of the bicycle on return to work, since it recognizes that public transport will not work at its full capacity and the protection measures will imply that may carry fewer passengers.

Before his speech, Johnson will meet with his ministers; the Mayor of London, Labor Sadiq Khan; and the heads of the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, in an attempt to advance in consensus.

On Monday, he will present his plan in the House of Commons, where he is expected to face criticism from the opposition for his management of the pandemic, which has caused 31,587 deaths in the United Kingdom, the country with the most deaths in Europe.

The Prime Minister has been criticized, among other things, for its initial slowness and for continuously failing to do 100,000 tests a day on the population, and today the press reveals that 50,000 tests had to be sent to the United States for problems in the laboratories. British.

Furthermore, a group of activists asked Johnson by letter this Sunday to authorize an investigation into the fact that, according to the National Statistics Office (ONS), black and ethnic minority people are much more likely to die from this. virus.