China remains at the center of the controversy for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic. This Thursday, the United Kingdom and France questioned the transparency of the information provided by Beijing since the start of the outbreak.

London warned that the Asian giant will have to answer “difficult questions” after the crisis over the spread of the coronavirus, he assured that cooperation with Beijing will not be able to continue “as if nothing had happened.”

“We have to examine all aspects, and in a balanced way, but there is no doubt that everything cannot continue as if nothing had happened, and we will have to ask difficult questions about the appearance of the virus, and why it could not be stopped before. “Declared the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, at a press conference after a telematic meeting of the G7.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for his part, believes that in China “things happened that we do not know.”

The head of state was also asked about the contrast between the nature of the governments of the democracies that are usually referred to as “Westerners” and the authoritarian character of the Xi Jinping administration, and the possibility that the latter would avail itself of these characteristics to impose draconian measures that will help mitigate the impact of the virus.

To this, he replied: “Let’s not fall into that kind of innocence of affirming that they acted much better when it came to handling this situation. We don’t know. And clearly things happened that we do not know, “said the head of state in an interview with the Financial Times, thus adding to the criticism from the United Kingdom and the United States about China.

Along these lines, he warned that resigning individual liberties to increase governments’ capacities to deal with the outbreak could be a danger for western democracies. “Some countries are making that decision in Europe, ”he said, in what appeared to be an allusion to Hungary’s head of state, Viktor Orban., who in recent weeks managed to get his party, with a majority in Congress, to allow him to govern by decree indefinitely.

China’s lack of transparency has been at the center of the United States’ agenda. In addition to questioning its figures, on the last day the Donald Trump administration – through the President and Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo – indicated that it is carrying out “A thorough investigation into … how the virus spread, polluted the world and caused such a tragedy.”

Amidst the fight against the coronavirus, Macron also warned on the collapse of the European Union (EU) as a “political project” unless you support economies affected by the coronavirus, such as Italy.

Macron considered that “there is no other option” than to establish a fund that “could issue common debt with a common guarantee” to finance member states according to their needs instead of the size of their economies; idea that Germany and the Netherlands have opposed. “I think [la UE] it is a political project. If it is a political project, the human factor is the priority and there are notions of solidarity that come into play. . . economics follows that, and let’s not forget that economics is a moral science. ”

Paris is pushing for the creation of a joint fund of approximately 400 billion euros, in addition to the emergency assistance already offered by the European Central Bank and other institutions of the European Union to mitigate the economic consequences of blockages related to the coronavirus.

The United Kingdom and France are two of the most affected countries in Europe, behind Italy and Spain.

In the last 24 hours, the British health authorities detected 861 deaths in hospitals and 18,665 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provisional number of affected to 103,093 people, the Ministry of Health explained.

Against this background, the British government announced this Thursday a three-week extension to the coronavirus quarantine that has been in force since March 23.

France, for its part, reported 753 deaths in the last 24 hours, so the death toll is close to 18,000.

China at the center of criticism

In his announcement, the US president indicated that Washington will examine “WHO’s role in mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” “WHO covered up the spread of China’s misinformation about the virus”added the president from the White House. According to him, the agency accepted “without question” the word of China, “and even praised it for its transparency.” “They said there was no need to impose travel restrictions. That probably caused the number of cases to multiply by 20, and the number could be higher, “he added.

According to Trump, the WHO prevented the transparency of information about the coronavirus outbreak and the United States, its largest financier – it contributed USD 400 million last year – now “will discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO.” “If WHO had done its job and sent experts to China to objectively assess the situation on the ground, the outbreak would have been contained with far fewer deaths,” he added.

“The WHO did not investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that contradicted official information from China. There was credible information to suspect that the coronavirus was transmitted between humans in December 2019, ”he added.

This Wednesday France also questioned the health body, considering that it showed “failures” in its management of the coronavirus crisis. “There are undoubtedly things to say about the functioning of the WHO, perhaps a certain lack of reactivity, autonomy vis-à-vis the States, perhaps a lack of detection, alert and information means, and regulatory capacity,” said the minister. French Foreign Relations, Jean-Yves le Drian, during an audition before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“But it is not automatically the responsibility of the actors of the WHO, it is also an intrinsic problem of the institution and I think that the current crisis should allow us to review the role of each of the great institutions that exist today,” added the diplomat who asked a “new health multilateralism”.

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly concluded that they were likely facing a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan, in the center of the outbreak, hosted a huge banquet for tens of thousands of people, and millions of travelers began to scroll for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The president, Xi Jinping, warned the population only on the seventh day, on January 20. But by then, more than 3,000 people had become infected during almost a week of silence from the authorities, according to internal documents that the agency The Associated Press had access to and estimates based on retrospective infection data.

The delay between January 14 and 20 was not the first mistake made in managing the outbreak by Chinese authorities at all levels, nor was it the largest delay, as governments around the world took weeks and even months to complete. respond to the virus. Nevertheless, That delay in the first country to deal with the new coronavirus came at a critical moment: the start of the outbreak.