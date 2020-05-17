Cuban Giselle Romero dreamed of crowds filling the tent of her circus when they reached distant England. Now she is stranded, along with some twenty compatriots, in the English town of Morecombe and acting in an empty tent.

Economist by training and a dancer by vocation, this 28-year-old Cuban wanted to try “a different life”, but now she regrets having chosen “a bad time.”

“At first we were scared because when we heard the word ‘quarantine’ we said: ‘No work! What will happen to us? What a situation is coming to us now! ’. And that alarmed us a little because we saw how the evolution of the virus was around the world, “he tells me by video call.

Overnight, the plans changed. The trips have been canceled, and the only option for now is to stay in Morecambe, the bay where they have been stranded for weeks.

Meanwhile, the hours are passed to the rhythm of salsa in the caravan, which he shares with his sentimental and dance partner, Ernesto Ferreiro, who greets me through the phone camera from the kitchen of the car.

Together with some twenty Cuban compatriots, both traveled in February from Havana to the northwest of England with the hope of presenting their Cuban show “En mi solar”.

The initial plan was to start touring England and Scotland, and then travel to Malaysia.

But tempers faded as news of the confinement revealed increasing uncertainty.

This is the first time that the circus presented a show totally set in Cuba. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / .

This is the Big Kid Circus tent, currently in Morecambe, in the north of England. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / .

«We don’t know what we are going to do. We cannot move, we have nowhere to go. And we don’t know where we are going to get the money from. This is a great challenge for everyone », says Julia Kirilova, 23, daughter of the owners of the circus, of Bulgarian origin, and currently directly in charge of its management.

She believes this is the biggest challenge in the 17 years that the circus has been running since her parents founded it.

The show, which does not include wild animals, has a total of 35 artists –24 Cubans, one Chilean and 10 British— that they were performing this year for the first time a show set entirely in Cuba.

Julia also says that the company offered its foreign members the option to return home as soon as they saw the situation progress, but they preferred to stay there.

Giselle Romero is a dancer in the Cuban circus Big Kid Circus. THE PRESS / Courtesy of Giselle Romero

“Everything has stopped, we are that we do not know what is going to happen“Says Giselle.

“And for us it is a little difficult because our work as artists requires an audience, so when we are in quarantine we cannot because we must comply with the laws that are established.”

She says they were barely able to offer a few performances when they arrived in England in February and then it all slowed down.

“Economically it affects us a lot. All these were concerns that all the artists were accumulating ».

Fidel Silot Montalvo, 32, former professional gymnast of the Cuban national team and current artistic director of Big Kid Circus, with whom he has worked for four years, says that although he understands and regrets that other people are being affected more than they are by the pandemic It is still a tough situation.

«We are stuck in a country that is not ours and we have received very good help, but it is a pity that we have not been able to teach the Cuban show that we were bringing. We only had the opportunity to work for about 10 days and later we had to stop, unfortunately ».

“We trust the world’s doctors and that people will stay home this quarantine, and that all this can pass as quickly as possible,” he adds.

Shows in «streaming»

In search of solutions, the owners of the circus decided to broadcast the shows on the internet.

People pay to watch the shows, which are streamed (live) on the Circus Online website and via Facebook on the circus page.

For now, the function continues in “streaming”. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / . IMages

However, this option does not seem too viable in the long term.

«Yes, we have used this alternative like a plan B in order to continue with our work because we truly are here far from home, far from our family, far from our life. If we can’t because of plan A, we look for plan B », says Giselle.

“I always say that when you want you look for the alternative.”

The technical part is more complex “because obviously we don’t have those professional cameras, or tripods, or all that technology to move the cameras,” says the dancer. “With what we have – a not so sophisticated phone or camera – we have done it, and we have also had the support of people who have helped us in editing the videos.”

But the biggest challenge for her is act without public.

Italo Magnu Franco Sepulveda is Papeluxo, the clown in the Cuban circus stranded in England. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / .

«I think that for an artist the greatest satisfaction is applause from the public, when you look at the public and see that they love what you are doing. So it’s a little bit frustrating in this sense, although I try to do the show with the same love ».

Maikel Mota Martínez, 31, an acrobat in the circus that has a number on skates, agrees: «I couldn’t explain. You are missing many things, it is not the same. When you have the audience in front of you, you feel the energy and a certain level of interaction between you and the audience. That energy comes to you. Working without an audience is not the same, ”he says.

And although sometimes his own colleagues perform, it is not enough: «We are a big family, we support each other, but it is incomparable to act for someone who sees the show for the first time. Seeing that face deserves everything.

“We never thought it would be so complicated. It was a little strange, a little bizarre and we don’t know how long it could be, but we still try to keep fighting, “says Maikel.

Maikel Mota Martínez says that it is difficult for him to act without seeing the public. LA PRENSA / Courtesy of Maikel Mota Martínez

«In my particular case, I have two daughters who are my life, and it kills me not being able to control what could happen. I am here for your future. I would like to be in two places at the same time, but I cannot ».

“We continue training, motivating ourselves, so as not to despair either, but it is hard.”

“It’s complicated,” says Giselle. “All artists have been very affected«.

Despite everything, she feels “very lucky.”

“A food bank here in England is bringing us food for free, and many people in the city have come to bring us clothes and toiletries,” he says.

The circus is receiving food these days from an England food bank. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / .

«He’s being a little crazy, but also great. You have to understand the situation we are in now.

She hopes that in the coming months the circus can continue selling the show online “because we have no other”, and believes that the fear of crowds could delay the show beyond confinement.

Another of the acrobats, Yasimi Maqueira, who performs an aerial duet in the circus, says that as an artist this is the most difficult situation she has ever faced. Although he is “hopeful that everything will happen,” he fears that the hiatus will last too long.

“We try to lead a normal life in the caravan, but this is all very stressful.”

At the moment, the caravans will not move for the next months. THE PRESS / PETER POWELL / .

Uncertain future

“We understand the risk of crowding,” says Maikel. “But we have a very, very big uncertainty about what is going to happen to other us. That is what terrifies us.

“We are all convinced that there will be a before and after all this, but we don’t know how much that will affect us. If they tell us that we can’t work anymore, we lose the year totally.

“We have to work hard, hard, hard to continue doing our work online and, in a way, receive an income,” adds Giselle.

«We are ready to offer our show, but we don’t know if people are ready to come see it«.

Giselle Romero and her dance partner, Ernesto Ferreiro, do not know how long they will remain in England. THE PRESS / Courtesy of Giselle Romero

Fidel says that “as a director, as an artist, working in an empty tent is disturbing” because “there is no applause, no adrenaline.”

«This is the most important challenge in the time that I have been working in the circus. There had never been a stop so marked. It is very expensive to come here (to the United Kingdom) and bring all these dancers from Cuba, and it is not easy to maintain the connection with our country to guarantee that we are well.

«It is very difficult, this was never expected by anyone. But we are fighting and we trust that things will turn out. If it is not today then tomorrow, and if it is not tomorrow … well they will come ».

BBC

