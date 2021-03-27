The Union receives Lorca on the last day

03/27/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

The Union plays this Sunday at 12:00 his twenty-second game of the First Phase of the Third Division against the Lorca in it Municipal of the Union.

The Union looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the twenty-second day after losing the last match against the Mar Menor by a score of 1-0. In addition, the locals have won in nine of the 19 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 19 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Lorca suffered a defeat to the Cartagena B in the last game (0-2), so he comes to the meeting hoping to find victory again. Of the 19 games he has played in this season of the First Phase of the Third Division, the Lorca one of them has won with a balance of nine goals scored against 53 conceded.

In reference to the performance in his stadium, The Union he has achieved statistics of five wins and four draws in nine games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Lorca they have lost nine times in their nine games played, making it difficult (but not impossible) to win at the home team’s stadium.

The two rivals have met before in the stadium of The Union, in fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the local team. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was played in January 2021 and ended with a 0-4 result for the locals.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by 29 points in favor of The Union. The locals, before this match, are in fourth place with 33 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in eleventh position with four points.