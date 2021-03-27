The Union of Finance Technicians denounces that Ábalos’ tax incentives will not lower the rental price

The Union of Finance Technicians (Gestha) considers that the proposal of the Ministry of Transport of José Luis Ábalos to establish tax exemptions for owners who lower their rents it will not serve to lower prices in areas where it has increased drastically in recent years. This is how the organization puts it in a report to which it has had access 20 minutes, which argues with figures that the owners would not be interested in lowering prices because they would lose money with it even if their taxes are lowered.

In the study, Gestha is clear in ensuring that “the proposed measure, as it is known, it will not achieve its intended objectives in stressed areas. “ For these areas, Transportes proposes to establish tax reductions on the yield provided by the rent to the owner of 70%, in the case that the house is rented to young people, to people with reduced income or in a social rental regime, and up to the 90% if the rental price is lowered by at least 10% compared to the previous contract.

In their analysis, the Treasury technicians assume that “it is to be assumed that the owners will reduce the rental income by at least 10% in stressed areas if it compensates them for the real effect of the 90% reduction” of the tax they have. to pay for the benefits they take out. Lowering the price, however, means that the 90% tax reduction is applied on lower income. And, with Gestha’s calculations, what the owner saves by paying less taxes does not compensate him what you lose by lowering the price.

The report includes several calculations that support that idea. One of the examples is based on a landlord who makes between 30,000 and 60,000 euros annually and who gets an annual return of 4,267 euros on his rental home (after deductible expenses have been excluded). If he decided to lower the price of the property by 10%, he would lose 474 euros per year, according to Gestha. According to Ábalos’ proposal, 90% of the taxes to be paid could be deducted for the benefits obtained with the new price, but would save only 1,123 euros in taxes instead of the 789 that would save if it didn’t.

Conclusion: lowering the price to qualify for the 90% deduction, this owner would end up earning 140 euros less that if he had left the price as it was and had availed himself of the simple deduction of 50%, which would replace the current 60% for landlords. “This does not mean that, individually, a specific owner may be interested, but in average terms the proposal does not benefit the average owners,” the report concludes.

A more regressive system

The second conclusion that Gestha obtains from its analysis of the proposal is that “tax reductions in the base increase regressivity, because proportionally they benefit the most to whoever wins the most “. Why? Because, the report maintains, “a reduction in base decreases the progressivity of the rest of the income obtained (wages, economic activity and other income that is not taxed as savings income), regardless of the amount of the higher or lower rental income declared. “.

That is to say: that tax deductions for owners who lower the price of their home by at least 10% in stressed areas they suppose greater savings precisely to those who have higher incomes, since they are the ones who normally have the most income from the rental. On average, according to Gestha, landlords with an income of more than 600,000 euros per year with income from rent could stop paying the treasury 4,152 euros per year, for only 831 euros -for example- that would save in taxes those who have incomes of between 21,000 and 30,000 euros.