The Unimente, Captain America shields and more in the Eternals trailer

Yesterday the defendant arrived, the first teaser trailer of “Eternals”, the third and last film that Marvel Studios plans to release in theaters in 2021. A movie that they promise will completely change the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that journey that it is going to do throughout history will clarify many issues.

The teaser trailer doesn’t really reveal anything about the plot, as a good teaser it is, but it does leave ideas and surprises that give fans something to talk about. In this special we are going to summarize the main secrets hidden in this first look at the film in motion. A possible advance of the Unite, several nods to Captain America’s shield or manifestation of powers of the Eternals among those surprises.

The arrival of the Eternals

The trailer opens with the ominous and powerful arrival of a great and majestic spaceship, as the Eternals touch the ground of the Earth seemingly for the first time. It shows a group of very primitive human beings shocked by their arrival, which makes one suppose that it is one of the first stages of the human race, if not the first.

Eternal hidden among us

The spiritual leader of the Eternals, Ajak (Salma Hayek) explain what the Eternals have been doing this time. As he says, “they have observed, and guided, and helped to progress, and have seen [a la raza humana] accomplish wonders. ” The divine beings seem to have given them the tools, the knowledge and the beliefs to lay the seeds of what is now known as society.

Ajak goes on to reveal that, after the start of humanity, the Eternals they have never interfered. This means that once this team of gods made their mark on man, they sat down to watch their experiment unfold.

This leads us to wonder how many important events in history and the MCU will be shown in this movie through time. Will it be explained why they also decided to do nothing when Thanos attacked? And most importantly, why have they decided to intervene now?

The trailer also includes several interesting moments in this regard, as we can see what the city of Babylon, which has been the scene of battles and sanctuary of the Eternals in the past. Also we see Sersi through the years, from the past tense to the present tense. Interestingly, her clothes don’t change, while the environment does. Is this a glimpse into that process in which the Eternals are “awakened” from their covert lives as humans?

The powers of the Eternals

In one of the first revelations of the powers of the Eternals that the trailer leaves is when Sersi (Gemma Chan) uses her powers to bring water to this town of humans (in the movie, she has the ability to manipulate matter and is a staunch friend of humanity) This leads to what appear to be flourishing crops and water resources that this group had not seen before. This is a simple example of how and why the Eternals were revered as gods and saviors for the elders of man.

Likewise, we can also see Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) like a sprinter. We see her reading at high speed or saving a young girl from being crushed. Makkari is deaf, just like the actress who plays her, which makes her invulnerable to the effects of the sonic blast she leaves behind when she takes off in full force.

Ajak possesses the power to heal, which, like Sersi, he has used to help guide humanity. Ajak can also speak directly to the Celestials, something that is sure to influence his actions in the movie.

Two shields of Captain America

Two winks that we can find in the movie are what two shields of Captain America look like. We have one when Thena (Angelina Jolie), who is able to use her power to conjure any hand weapon with finesse and mastery, is training. There we see a person with a shield that has a star in its center. A design very similar to that of Captain America.

The other we have at that moment of party that would take place in what seems like Kingo’s private plane (because of the K that we see on the sofa and in a door). There on the right side we can find the original design of Captain America’s shield.

Surely we will have to wait for the movie to see if this is just a coincidence, a subtle reference for the fans, or if it will be something really significant.

Druig

Just when Ajak says they haven’t intervened so far, we have a shot of Druig (Barry Keoghan). He is known for not agreeing with the participation of the Eternals in the lives of men. He is able to control the mind of humans. Possibly this explains the hostile nature of the group of humans surrounding the Eternals in the trailer.

It should be noted that there are many shots of Druig with the rest of the team in the scenes shown from the previous time periods. However, this shot where we could see Druig as villains takes place in a more present time.

First look at the Deviants

There are two planes in the trailer where we can see what are probably the deviants. One is when Gilgamesh are shaking hands with someone, and we see a body in the background. The second, we have Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) facing a creature with strange skin but that looks like an animal. This fits in with leaked designs from the movie’s merchandise.

Love triangle: Sersi-Ikaris-Dane Whitman

It was confirmed long ago that the character Sersi would be in the middle of a love triangle. The trailer advances it to us. We have several shots of Sersi and Ikaris together, but we also got to a shot with Dane. Sersi is known for her affection for humans, while Ikaris, the squad’s tactical leader, is known for his relentless drive to keep his family safe. It is not known if Sersi’s compassion for the people of Earth gets in the way of her love.

Dane Whitman absent

Despite the fact that some information placed him as a great protagonist, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), also know as Black Knight / Black Knight, is a great absentee throughout the trailer except in a specific shot. A moment in which we see him with Sersi.

The Unimente

Towards the end, we get a close-up of Druig, as bolts of yellow energy begin to erupt from his body. The plane zooms out to see other Eternals in a similar situation. Not only does everyone seem to give up their energies, but you can see how they begin to merge.

This practically guarantees the use of the Unitemente, an important piece of the Marvel Comics of the Eternals. First introduced in Jack Kirby’s Eternals # 12 in 1977, Unimente is a construct that Eternals can produce by joining their bodies together. Made of light and energy, the Unimente, depending on the story arc, usually appears when the Eternals need it most, for example, when the Celestials return to Earth and threaten extinction. Normally the First Eternal or Primordial is the only one who can decide to perform the ritual that will summon this entity. In the cartoons, there have been several First Eternals over the years, although the title usually falls on one of these three: Thena, Ikaris or Zuras (the first two are present in the film).

Set in part after Endgame

In line with the information we knew, the scene right at the end of the trailer confirms that this long journey over the years that the film will make is located after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, since Sprite (Lia McHugh) makes allusion to the absence of Captain America and Iron Man. That is, although they have not interfered in events on Earth, they have not been oblivious to them. They know who the Avengers are. Will there be any reference to Thanos?

As a curious note, he calls it Captain Rogers, not Captain America. Possibly because at this point, Sam Wilson will already be the new Captain America.