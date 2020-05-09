The social network TikTok has become a success during confinement. The platform has climbed eight positions in the ranking of most downloaded applications during the state of alarm, flooding the Internet with challenges and videos.

The same social network that promoted “Ok, boomer”, a generational slogan that joked with those born during the baby boom, now broadcasts success videos of people from all generations. Under the same roof, mothers and fathers, grandparents, children and friends have placed the application as the number one download in IOS Spain.

“The challenges that have been launched from the platform during this time have been a key piece of entertainment and have encouraged segments of the population they had not dared until now, “he says Silvia Martinez, director of the Master’s Degree in Social Media: Management and Strategy of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC).

With a year of life in Spain, the triumph of the platform is due to its variety of possibilities. Being able to do choreography or videos with famous voices and save the content created on our device without having to publish it, is one of the reasons for its success. “People, beyond millennials, use the application for fun times and that they exploit it more as a creation than publication tool,” he adds. Ferran Lalueza, professor of Information and Communication Sciences at the UOC.

In the wake of the health crisis, boomers have not been the only ones to join TikTok. The World Health Organization (WHO) has created a profile to send true informations about the pandemic to network users. “The possibility of approaching a young audience makes this environment a very attractive space for brands or entities,” concludes Martínez.

