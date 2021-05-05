The unification between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith, in negotiations

Promoter Bob Arum has stated that negotiations for a unification bout between the WB and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev, and the WBO world champion Joe smith jr, are underway.

Both fighters are signed by promoter Top Rank. The fight is scheduled to take place this fall at Madison Square Garden in New York (United States).

The winner of the fight would have three of the four world light heavyweight champion belts, with the remaining one, the WBA, the Russian Dmitry Bivol, with which the definitive unification could be carried out.