the UNICO program wants 100% of Spain connected to broadband

The Government of Spain has announced UNICO, the new program that will encourage the expansion of current broadband networks. The objective: that even rural areas and remote locations can access lines of at least 100 Mbps.

To achieve this, the Government has endowed the program with 250 million euros on your first call. This is the highest number in history in this type of project, and with it they want 100% of the population to have connections from at least 100 Mbps.

Going to live and work in town and being able to watch Netflix in 4K will no longer be a problem

This program is part of the provisions of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and will replace the previous Broadband Extension Program (PEBA). With it, a broadband coverage of 88% was reached for the Spanish territory and 63% for rural areas.

This last percentage is the one that the Government wants to see increase significantly with an investment that aims to encourage operators to carry those broadband lines even to areas that were previously not covered due to having a low population density.

The goal is ambitious, and aims to achieve that by 2025 the entire Spanish territory you can enjoy internet connections of at least 100 Mbps.

The new call, announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation in the mouth of Vice President Nadia Calviño, has an endowment of 250 million euros under the framework of the Digital Infrastructure Universalization Program.

This call will be available in the coming days and will aim to cover those already identified areas with low fiber coverage. It is expected that during 2020 and 2021 coverage will reach 92.7% of the population, and that in the coming years that challenge of 100% will be reached.