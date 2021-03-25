The unfortunate find through Google Maps in the Auschwitz concentration camp

Auschwitz, seen on Google Maps. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

An investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian has uncovered more than 150 anti-Semitic comments in Google Maps reviews of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where the Nazis killed 1.1 million people, the vast majority Jews.

The company has admitted that it must “do better” to remove such “disgusting” and “grotesque” content. Google’s review tool for its map service invites users to rate locations on a scale of one to five stars. It also encourages writing opinions. This function applies to museums, restaurants and bars, but also to other places such as, for example, the death camp, which is now a museum.

Among the publications, which in some cases were written years ago, there were some such as “Heil Hitler”, “It is a pity that the SS has disbanded so long ago”, “The showers were a great experience” or “Good place to go if you want to lose weight quickly ”.

According to The Guardian, at least 96 of those reviews were made by anonymous users, with some posing as others. The tool includes an option to mark some comments as offensive, but The Guardian reports that, more than 24 hours after they were reported, most were still available.

A Google spokesperson said they are “shocked” by those comments and are “taking steps to remove the content and prevent further abuse.”

“We have clear policies prohibiting false and offensive reviews and we work 24 hours a day to monitor Maps. In this case, we know we have to do better and this …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.