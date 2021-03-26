The unflattering omen from Bill Gates about the end of the pandemic

Bill Gates, in November 2019 (Photo: GETTY)

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the most listened to voices in the pandemic, has predicted that the world will have defeated the coronavirus and will have returned to the old normality in the final months of 2022.

In an interview for the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and the television network TVN24, Gates lamented that “this is an incredible tragedy”, although he clarified that there is good news: vaccines and their high efficacy.

“By the end of 2022, we should basically have completely returned to normal,” he said.

Obviously, that’s the date that Gates believes that all countries will return to normal, but in recent weeks the founder of Microsoft has admitted that European countries and the United States will be able to recover much of the old life sooner and reduce the restrictions.

For example, in an interview in El País, he said that within a year “we will have largely overcome the most dramatic effects of the pandemic”, although he already warned that it is possible that “the virus will continue to circulate somewhere in the world ” on that date.

He also affirmed that countries such as Spain or the United States will have recovered normality “almost completely” in 2022 and then “great public events may be held.

Gates’ word is not just anyone’s: five years ago he already warned that a virus could cause many complications around the world and, for example, months ago he warned that Pfizer’s vaccine would be the first.

And more: in 2017 he pointed out that “the next epidemic can be born in the computer of a terrorist capable of using genetic engineering to create a …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.