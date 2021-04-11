The Unflagless motivation in Falcon & Winter Soldier

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” he is only two weeks away from finishing his season. The plot has already been planned for a few episodes, and more or less each one of us has a composition of where the shots can go in that final stretch.

The fourth episode aired this past Friday delved more into Karli’s motivations and what moves the Sin Banderas, being able to know from the group what they are looking for and why they use the means they use, leading to the more conciliatory side of Sam Wilson.

The idea that they were telling us from the beginning of the series is that this group wants things to go back to how they were during the period, and before the Global Repatriation Council sold lies.

In a new interview, Erin kellyman, who plays Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the group, spoke of her character in an interview with TVLine explaining Karli’s appreciation for the fact that “there was more unity” during the Blip as the main motivation behind your actions.

People who stayed joined and supported each other much more because of the traumatic event – the disappearance of half the population – and the borders were open, and people joined, and there was more unity. That’s what he’s trying to replicate again, but with everyone this time.

The fact that the Global Repatriation Council paid more attention to what had reappeared compared to those who never disappeared was one of the reasons that pissed off part of society.

According to Kellyman’s John Walker, the new Captain America is the only one standing in the way of her and her team achieving their goals.

She believes that she is fighting for people who are not heard or seen, the displaced, so she is against what he is fighting for. But also, he is not her main target. She has higher priorities, and I think the main one is to make sure everyone affected by Blip is safe and in warm places and has medical supplies and food to eat.

Finally, the actress also referred to the justification of the extremist group of use the Serum on themselves, and refers only to practical, non-violent issues:

I think the reason they wanted the power behind them, originally, was probably for more practical use. They do a lot of box moving and help people, and I think they probably would have taken it just for that reason. Now they are starting to get more attention, and they pose a greater threat, and I think [el suero] it is quite useful.

