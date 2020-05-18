On April 28 around 9:20 p.m., a group of five assailants in the uniforms of the firm of the security company Total Protection entered Norberto Velay’s house in the Los Ombúes country of Hudson, in the southern area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs. There, they took him and his family hostage while the gang robbed him of 30 to 40 million pesos.

At one point, the robbers took another man bound and blindfolded to the basement where the family was being held. He was another hostage. That man was Emanuel Seco, 27, a computer technician who had been working for the country security company since 2015. He was in charge of the technical system for the neighborhood security cameras, which had been turned off at the time of the robbery. Today, Seco was detained at his home by Ingeniero Allan, in Florencia Varela, designated as the leader of the gang that took millions of pesos from the house of Velay, a businessman dedicated to jet ski competitions.

As indicated by judicial sources to InfobaeIn addition to Seco, the Buenos Aires Police arrested three of his accomplices, all from Varela: Julio Barrios, 32, a friend from the Seco neighborhood; Braian Correa, 28, worked at the country security company as a security guard; and Guillermo Sosa, 45, a former employee of the Total Protection firm .

Thus, detectives detailed that the robbery plan was already planned and the house was marked. Everything articulated by Seco with the help of his accomplices. The post-robbery alibi woven by the young thief in his head was perfect, it worked. You can even see the man giving interviews to different media after the fact. He presented himself as one of the hostages that the gang had captured, as another victim of the gang that he organized himself.

“They kept telling me they were going to blow my head off,” “You can tell they knew the area,” said the man in front of different microphones. Seco said that he had been kidnapped by the thieves when they entered the country and once they got to the house, they took him out of the truck and threw him into the basement with the family. The scene made by Seco seemed credible. But something went wrong.

According to investigators, when the gang found the lumpy sum of money, they began to put the bundles of bills inside a bag. Since they did not enter, because they kept clothes there, they discarded the clothes and threw it into a bun inside the house.

Thus, once the expert reports began, the police detectives found a phone inside that knot of clothes: “the operating cell phone.” The mobile that was only activated to carry out the robbery. Once the researchers accessed it, they were able to read the conversations and listen to the audios that the group members exchanged. There, Seco’s voice appeared and the number from which they were sent was his personal line. The investigators, when accessing that phone, were able to elucidate how the task that ended with the robbery of the millionaire loot had been planned. Seco marked the times of the robbery, indicated how, when and who.

A three-second video even appeared where Seco had filmed Velay’s house. As they believe, that was the brand, the precise indication of the house to steal at the appointed time so that they do not fail.

So, sources in the case said Seco’s personal cell phone was found in the van in which they escaped. However, the man already had a discursive escape from the situation. He stated that since he had been kidnapped by the gang and taken in the van in which they later escaped, his cell phone had dropped there. Although what he did not imagine was the access that the researchers were going to get a few days later.

Meanwhile, the inspection of the truck revealed something disturbing, which shows a clear level of tactical preparation: in its rear it had the servers of the country’s security cameras. Stolen by Seco.

According to the latter, according to sources in the case, Dry in the weeks leading up to the event he tried what was later essential to the robbery. Cut the footage from the security cameras of the private neighborhood at the right time the robbery occurred, so that there are no traces.

Thus, Seco the weeks before the fact, at the same time that they were going to commit the robbery, he cut the sequence of filming the cameras. I had everything ready. It worked. However, it failed. They left the details of the robbery, the preparation and its organization on their phones.

According to the sources of the case, the gang he left in a Total Protection van, the same with which they would have entered. Velay took a weapon and began shooting at them in their flight, without injuring anyone. A neighbor came out of his house to assist him: he saw the van flee to the back of the country. The gate that was to block his path, according to what this neighbor told others in Los OmbúesIt was open, with a motorcycle lying on the floor. The escape van was abandoned a few blocks later.

There, they said, three of the thieves got into a Ford K and fled, the other walked away.

The case was left to the prosecutor Silvina Borrone from UFI No. 4 in Berazategui and his team, who made the arrests earlier today. Still, as they indicated, there are two more accomplices who are being intensely sought. The fugitives carry a record. They would be the only ones in the gang with a criminal past.

The four detainees will be investigated first thing tomorrow morning by the prosecutor Borrone. The detainees are charged with “Robbery qualified for the use of a weapon”.