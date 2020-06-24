Mustafa Ali is not injured, but he also does not appear on WWE television. There was a report saying he was also transferred to RAW, and still he didn’t show up this week, but we’re still waiting for his return.

It is unclear why WWE does not want to use Mustafa Ali. We haven’t heard reports of him being hated in the backstage.

Reason why WWE does not use Mustafa Ali

Ryback has an idea that he shared in Conversations with The Big Guy, and he had no qualms about discussing it. Since Mustafa Ali is not someone who keeps his opinions to himself, that could harm some people within the company.

Ali, have you been on television this year? Talk openly about things. He is a smart boy. I feel like a guy like that doesn’t fit the system. It seems very smart. They don’t like that, usually. He is educated on how things are going and sees things as they are. “

We’ll have to see what’s next for Mustafa Ali. His 2020 has not turned out as he wanted. His 2019 also included some incredibly bad luck cases.

His political opinion might collide with some backstage in the company. He also has people who agree with him. The only real problem is what Vince McMahon thinks of him.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.