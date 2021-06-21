The unexpected theory about Nemo that has revolutionized TikTok

He was part of our childhood and is possibly one of the most ‘cute’ characters in Pixar. We refer to the protagonist of ‘Finding Nemo’, a clown fish that now returns to the present thanks to a dark theory that has gone viral in TikTok. We remind you that in the film, this nice character ends up in a fish tank, in a Sydney dentist’s office, after being captured on an Australian reef. From that moment on, a frantic search begins to rescue him.

The point is that now fans believe that Nemo never really existed and his father envisioned this and the entire adventure as a way to cope with the loss of his wife and children. This bizarre conjecture jumped thanks to the ‘Just The Nobodys’ podcast. Another of the foundations on which they rely to give credibility to the matter is that “‘Nemo’ means ‘nobody’ in Latin. Therefore, ‘Finding Nemo’ would come to say ‘not find anyone’ because Nemo is not real” , assure its presenters.

Another piece of information they add is that “Dory, Marlin’s friend, although she has short-term memory loss, cannot remember it because it does not exist.” Many lovers of the film were devastated, some see that this theory may be true and others discard it completely. For now, we are going to make a hole in our agenda to review it and see if we draw any new conclusions. You sign up?

