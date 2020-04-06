Recent studies indicate that one of the first symptoms for approximately 30 percent of patients with mild cases of coronavirus is loss of smell.

Azteca America –

Personnel of a base of those of the Armed forces of the U.S in South Korea (USFK) in the city of Daegu launched a simple test detection coronavirus for those who enter the facilities: smell a cotton swab soaked in vinegar.

The reason behind the simple experiment is identify to people who could be infected with coronavirus since loss of the sense of smell is a common symptom of the disease COVID-19.

“Today at Gate 4 Camp Walker, we conducted random odor tests on personnel who entered the facility using a new method: cotton swabs that are delivered to each individual and removed immediately after test“the military organization reported through a publication on its Facebook page.

According to information from the USFK, anosmia – loss of sense of smell, whether temporary or permanent – is one of the first symptoms for approximately 30% of patients and 66% of the total end up suffering from it.

Since not all infected people have the symptom, the test It functions merely as a filter with which the risk of contagion within the military base could be reduced.