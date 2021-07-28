The unexpected message from Isabel Díaz Ayuso to Manuela Carmena

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has appeared this Monday to assess that UNESCO has declared The Landscape of Light of the Paseo del Prado and the Retreat as World Heritage.

It will be the first world asset registered in the capital of Spain and will join the assets already declared located in the Community: the Monastery of El Escorial, the university and the historic center of Alcalá de Henares, the cultural landscape of Aranjuez and the Hayedo de Montejo.

The president of the Community has surprised by thanking, yes, without expressly saying her name, to former mayor Manuela Carmena, of Más Madrid, mayor of the city from 2015 to 2019.

“Now what we have to do is congratulate the Madrid City Council, its former mayors, the current mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida, also its councilor Andrea Levy and the entire government team,” Ayuso began.

She also wanted to thank the Community that she directs and the Minister of Culture of her Government, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, a former Citizen, for her work.

Ayuso has had good words for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and for “all the people who have participated in making this dream come true.”

