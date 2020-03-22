The unexpected meeting between Carlota Boza and Isabel Pantoja in the corridors of Mediaset

Great friendships have been forged in the sets and corridors of Mediaset between very different personalities, as well as great enmities. But, without a doubt, a very surprising encounter has been the one that has taken place in the corridors of Telecinco between Carlota Boza, actress of ‘La que se avecina’, and Isabel Pantoja, who is now one of the stars of the Mediaset universe.

The person in charge of making such a meeting public has been the young actress, who has shared on her Instagram account an image of both together with Paolo Vasile, CEO of the company. “I upload one of my most epic photos and it had not been uploaded yet! With the magnificent and inimitable Isabel Pantoja Martín! And my wonderful boss Paolo Vasile! I think I will never be able to match such a photo! “Were the beautiful words that Boza used to accompany the photograph.

The ‘LQSA’ actress has added a last sentence at the end of the message: “Fall in love, fall in love”; It belongs to the chorus of the last single that the former contestant of ‘Survivors 2019’ released last February. Carlota Boza has thus shown her enormous admiration for the ‘Idol Kids’ judge and his excitement to meet her in person and work on the same chain.

Mediaset star

Since I agreed to participate in ‘Survivors 2019’, Isabel Pantoja became one of Mediaset Spain’s great assets to attract the audience. There were not a few presenters and collaborators of Telecinco who were delighted with the news, since they were aware of the interest that the tonadillera arouses, especially after having been away from the spotlights for some years due to its problems with justice.

After leaving the reality show of survival due to a physical illness, Paolo Vasile decided to continue betting on the mother of Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja and offered to be judge of a new children’s music contest, ‘Idol Kids’. The tonadillera, who already has her photograph in the corridors of the Fuencarral building, will be a judge with Edurne and Carlos Jean in this format, whose premiere is already announced on Telecinco.

