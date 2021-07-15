The unexpected longevity of coelacanths surprises the scientific community

Coelacanths, once thought to be extinct, are strange-looking fish that live deep in the sea. Now, researchers have discovered that these animals can live much longer than previously thought.

Kélig Mahé’s team from the IFREMER institute in France has come to the conclusion that the coelacanth can live for almost a century.

The researchers determined that their oldest specimen was 84 years old. They have also noted another rarity of this unique animal: coelacanths live life extremely slowly in some biological aspects, reaching maturity around 55 years and gestating their young for five years.

Previous studies have attempted to determine the age of coelacanths by directly observing growth rings on the body scales of a small sample of 12 specimens. These studies led to the belief that fish of this class did not live for more than 20 years. If so, the coelacanth would be one of the fastest growing fish, given its considerable body size. This seemed surprising considering that the other known biological and ecological characteristics of the coelacanth, such as slow metabolism and low fecundity, were more typical of fish with slow life cycles and slow growth, like most other species. deep water.

This image shows a coelacanth embryo with a yolk sac from the MNHN collection. (Photo: MNHN)

In the new study, Mahé and his colleagues took advantage of the fact that the National Museum of Natural History of France (MNHN), in Paris, has one of the largest collections of coelacanths in the world, ranging from embryos in the womb to individuals of almost two meters . The authors of the new study were able to examine 27 specimens in total. They also used new methods, such as polarized light microscopy and scale interpretation techniques well mastered by IFREMER experts, to determine the age and body growth level of individuals with more precision than before.

The study is titled “New scale analyzes reveal centenarian coelacanths Latimeria chalumnae”. And it has been published in the academic journal Current Biology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)