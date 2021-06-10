The unexpected effect of black holes beyond their own galaxy

At the heart of every sufficiently massive galaxy there is a black hole whose gravitational field, although very intense, affects only a small region around the galactic center. Despite the fact that these astronomical objects are billions of times smaller than the host galaxies, the current conception of the universe is only understood if the evolution of galaxies is regulated by the activity of black holes since, without them, it is not possible to explain the observed properties of galaxies.

Theoretical predictions suggest that growing black holes generate enough energy to heat and expel gas in galaxies over long distances. Observing and describing the mechanism by which this energy interacts with galaxies, modulating their evolution is therefore a fundamental question in current astrophysics.

With this objective, a study led by Ignacio Martín Navarro, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) in Spain, has gone one step further and tried to find out if the matter and energy radiated by black holes is capable of altering the evolution, not only of the host galaxy, but also of those satellite galaxies that are around it, but at even greater distances. To do this, the team has made use of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey mapping, which has allowed them to analyze the properties of galaxies in thousands of groups and clusters. The conclusions of the study, initiated during his stay at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, have been published in the academic journal Nature, under the title “Anisotropic satellite quenching modulated by black hole activity”.

“Surprisingly we have found that satellite galaxies form more or fewer stars depending on their orientation with respect to the central galaxy”, explains Annalisa Pillepich, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA, Germany) and co-author of the work. To try to explain this geometric effect on the properties of satellite galaxies, the scientists resorted to a cosmological simulation of the universe called Illustris-TNG, which in its code implements a particular treatment for the interaction between black holes and host galaxies. “As in the observations, the Illustris-TNG simulation shows a clear modulation in the star formation rate of satellite galaxies depending on their position relative to the central one,” he adds.

Artistic composition of a supermassive black hole regulating the evolution of its environment. (Image: Gabriel Pérez Díaz, SMM (IAC) and Dylan Nelson (Illustris-TNG).

The relevance of the result is twofold because it gives observational support to the idea that black holes play an important role in regulating the evolution of galaxies, a fundamental pillar in the current knowledge of the universe. However, this hypothesis is continually questioned given the difficulty to, in practice, measure the possible effect of black holes in real galaxies, beyond theoretical considerations.

The results of the study also suggest that there is a particular type of coupling between galaxies and black holes, by means of which they are capable of expelling material at great distances from the galactic centers, even altering the evolution of other nearby galaxies. “Therefore, beyond observing the effect of black holes on the evolution of galaxies, our analysis opens a door to understand the details of this interaction,” says Ignacio Martín Navarro, lead author of the study.

“This work has been possible with the collaboration between two communities, the observational and the theoretical, which, in the field of extragalactic astrophysics, are finding in cosmological simulations a very useful tool to understand how the universe behaves”, he concludes. (Source: IAC)