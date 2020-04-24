Oscar Ruggeri surprised again and confessed that together with Diego Maradona they arranged a result for the National Team. Struck by the fatigue of an endless tour of Ecuador, Israel and Croatia, the Cabezón told an anecdote with Pelusa in the run-up to the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

The confession of the former defender of the Argentine team occurred in the framework of the interview with Diego Forlán on Fox Sports Radio. The Uruguayan was asked about the match that Argentina and Uruguay drew 1-1 and he was suspected of a settlement. On November 14, 2001, Albiceleste had reached the Centennial stadium qualified for the 2002 Japan-Korea World Cup, while Celeste needed a point to play a playoff and leave Colombia out. After Cachavacha said he was not in that match, the questions were directed at Ruggeri. “If you’ve played those games yourself, Cabezón.” And the answer surprised.

“No. I only remember one. Argentina-Croatia, we went 0-0. Boban, Suker, Bilic and the blond from Real Madrid Prosinecki played, they had a great team. And we came from the trip dead and we had to play the next day. We went out on the court and Diego (Maradona) knew Suker because they played together in Seville. They were meetings everywhere on the court, until we said: “Let’s not attack each other, if we are dead.” And we arranged not to attack ”, said Ruggeri, who cared little for the chicane about the prosecutor who could act upon learning of this situation. “Yes! Sure, with the quilombos they have today, they will come for a game of ours in Croatia, which no longer exists! ”

That was about first crossroads in history between Argentina and Croatia, which was one of the six former republics of Yugoslavia and was still suffering from a harsh war with its neighboring country Serbia. Still, the Croatian team had those great figures. These same names were the ones that caused a sensation in the 1998 World Cup in France, where Croatia reached third place.

That encounter that Ruggeri refers to it was played on June 4 in the cold and cloudy Zagreb. It was the last of a tour excruciating it started against Ecuador in his country (May 25), he continued with the visit to Israel (may 31) and He finished in Croatia. Everything in the frame Preparatory for the World Cup USA 94.

That team, which was led by the Coco Basile, formed with: Goycoechea; Sensini, Sergio Vázquez (Cáceres 87 ′), Ruggeri, Chamot; Simeone, Redondo, Maradona, Balbo (Mancuso 70 ′); Caniggia (Ortega 83 ′) and Batistuta.

At the beginning of the interview, Oscar Ruggeri gave the drivers an awkward moment Vignolo Chicken and Chavo Fucks. After I gave him the welcome to Diego Forlán With warm words and much praise for the Uruguayans, the Cabezón slipped when he affirmed that he is telling his Uruguayan friends “They are a province that we lend to you so that you can live.”

Despite the awkward situation, although never far from being humorous, Forlán crossed it: “The good thing was that you were not very intelligent because they gave us the area of ​​the river. They missed you there, they love us so much that they told us ‘keep the best part.’

“Claaaaro, we gave him light blue water and we grabbed all the brown water. We are so green, can you believe? ”, Ruggeri continued, true to form.