The unexpected collaboration (and friendship) between Shawn Mendes and Camilo

Camilo assured in an official statement that it was Shawn Mendes who sent him a direct message on Instagram to tell him how much he liked the song.

It was thus that for the first time he thought about the possibility of remixing it including the Canadian singer. “I never thought of remixing him until one of my favorite artists, Shawn Mendes, proposed it to me directly. Being a big fan of his music, the very idea of ​​hearing him sing in Spanish is something that made me very excited,” said the Colombian.

“The fact that he decided to sing in our language for the first time in his career in a song with me is one of the greatest honors I have had in my career as an artist,” he continued.