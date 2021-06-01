The unexpected bright clouds that Curiosity has captured in the sky of Mars

The bright clouds captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover. (Photo: NASA / Europa Press)

NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured bright clouds in the sky of Mars. Although it is a known phenomenon, this year they have formed earlier and at a higher altitude than expected.

Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found at the planet’s equator at the coldest time of the year, when Mars is furthest from the Sun in its oval-shaped orbit. But a full Martian year ago, two Earth years ago, scientists noticed clouds forming over the Curiosity rover earlier than expected.

This year, they were ready to start documenting these “early” clouds from the moment they first appeared in late January. The result is images of wispy puffs filled with ice crystals scattering the light of the setting sun, some of them glittering. More than spectacular displays, these images help scientists understand how clouds form on Mars and why these recent ones are different, as reported by the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), which operates the mission, in a statement.

In fact, the Curiosity team has already made a new discovery: Clouds that arrive early are found at higher altitudes than usual. Most Martian clouds float no more than 60 kilometers in the sky and are made up of water ice. But the clouds that Curiosity has captured are higher altitudes, where it is very cold, indicating that they are probably made of frozen carbon dioxide or dry ice.

Scientists look for subtle clues to establish the altitude of a cloud, and more analysis will be needed to say with certainty which of the images …

