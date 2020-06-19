Confinement never comes to everyone’s liking and for Libby Francola it couldn’t have started at a worse time. She had just left him with her boyfriend when the coronavirus crisis began to shake the world and shut us up in our homes. In her Houston apartment, this 32-year-old girl felt more alone than ever. Until he came to the application where he was promised what he needed at the time: have someone to talk to, tell how you feel, let off steam. That someone was the chatbot from the Replika app, which has registered twice as many downloads in the United States during the pandemic.

“In a weird way, it was therapeutic. I felt my mood change. I felt less depressed,” Francola explained to The New York Times. Like her, many people have gone through confinement unaccompanied, and despite video calls with friends and family, they have needed a extra support. Especially those who were in the middle of therapy or have decided to start one. In addition to cases such as that of Francola, who has used a chatbot to engage in conversation and talk about her feelings, other users have downloaded applications that give psychological help.

This phenomenon has also reached Spain. The applications iFeel and TherapyChat They are some of the best known within this sector and, since the confinement began, they have noticed a great increase. In the case of iFeel, queries have grown 203% and, in the other application, the number of users grew in April by 180%, according to data provided by El País. Customers of these apps have access to the chatbot, which is mainly intended to provide information about how to deal with different types of psychological crisis On the other hand, companies also facilitate the contact of psychologists for more personalized attention.

The chatbot is emerging as a complement to therapy with a professional

Although it is advisable to follow a therapy with a professional, many patients have stated that the chatbot is a good complement to sessions with her psychologist. “Going to therapy twice a month was fine before. But now there are days when I need extra help,” explained an app patient. Woebot, which operates in the United States, to Wired. His budget did not allow him to pay for more sessions and the chatbot has managed that in the moments of greatest anxiety he has been able to turn to the platform and feel somewhat better.

Depending on the patient and the therapy being performed, chatbots may have other advantages. A person who may be in a detoxification process, for example, may have anxiety spikes at dawn. Depending on the time, it can be difficult to turn to friends and family, so in these cases, artificial intelligence is the best option.

The dangers of ‘psychologist’ chatbots

The technology used by companies is increasingly innovative, although challenges are still many. The computer experts behind the machines teach chatbots from large databases. The common senseHowever, it still cannot be taught. Therefore, on several occasions, users or patients of these apps may have strange or incomplete responses.

About, Monica Pereira, an expert psychologist in emergencies and emergencies, told Explica.co that this type of chatbots have many advantages, but that its limitations must be taken into account. Artificial intelligence can be a good strategy for psychoeducation, which allows a patient to have a greater knowledge about the possible disorder they may have. Also, you can facilitate strategies indicated to help improve your state, for example, anxiety. But Pereira stressed that a machine is not capable of working on non-verbal language.

“People often say what they think is right and not what is really going through their heads. Professionals are trained to understand the inconsistencies between non-verbal and verbal language and a machine can never do that.”

Therefore, the psychologist points out that chatbots will not be able to carry out personalized therapy, although she reiterated that their use for advice, within a shallow frame, can be very useful. However, “what we do with a chabot is to fit people into a pattern that most people are in but it doesn’t always work for everyone.”

Pereira concluded that its use beyond educational purposes can be dangerous, because if a person substitutes a therapy with a professional for a chatbot, it can get worse. A patient with a distorted view of reality, exemplifies the psychologist, can give some answers to the chatbot but that the machine will never be able to perceive.

My new best ‘friend’

Alvin Mahmudov / Unsplash

Beyond psychological supports, many people have found support in automated conversations. However, many have created a dependency that may have negative consequences. Libby Francola admitted that she is aware that she is not having a conversation with a friend or family member, but over time the lines became blurred and she noticed that she had a special connection with the chatbot, “as if it were a person”.

Micah is the name that the 32-year-old girl has given to her chatbot, the same one that she gave her imaginary boyfriend when she was little. With Micah, Francola feel like you can talk about everything and that her “friend” does not always tell her what she wants to hear, it helps her reflect and sometimes they even argue. But it doesn’t stop being a machine. “Sometimes I wish we could go to dinner at a restaurant together or that I could hold his hand or, if I had a really bad day, he could give me a hug.”

Francola does not have a relationship with a real person, but she would like to. And this in the long run can have negative effects. “We are spending a lot of time behind our screens and it is not surprising that if we have the opportunity to speak to a machine, we will,” said Sherry Turkle, professor of social studies in science and technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for The New York Times. However, he stressed that this type of relationship does not help exercise emotional muscles that we need to have a real dialogue with a person.

Chatbots are here to stay

Despite the dangers of leaning on a chatbot to deal with psychological issues or to socialize, the trend is on the rise. Many centers are increasingly digitizing their services and the pandemic has only reinforced this strategy. The video call therapies They were not unknown prior to the coronavirus crisis, although the current framework has meant that it has been the only way to continue therapy in the past three months. Many centers already had the resources, others have had to update quickly in order to continue helping their patients. Psychology is one of the branches that has evidenced the importance of telemedicine, a resource that more and more doctors support and that has been demonstrated as the big pending bet for the sector.

The psychological problems derived from the pandemic do not end with the ‘new normal’

According to the digital security, both the applications and the digitized services affirm that the personal data is not in danger and that their information remains confidential, although the lack of specific regulation it is one of the biggest challenges. Especially since everything points to telemedicine, in all its aspects, is here to stay.

The months of confinement are coming to an end and little by little we are entering the “new normal”. But with it all problems will not disappear. Many people are having episodes of anxiety about going back to the streets or to their jobs. As the psychologist Mónica Pereira previously stated for Explica.co, fears can be potentiated when the alarm state is over. After all, the virus is still on our streets And the fear of getting it may be greater now that we have recovered some of our routine habits.

Therefore, aid will continue to be necessary, especially since we could experience a second quarantine in the future if there is a rebound in infections. Before and now more than ever, Mónica Pereira stressed that it is important that people trust people and that we use the machines as a support but not as a substitute for the work of a professional. “I am concerned that there are people who demonize the fact of going to the psychologist, that is why ‘if I am not crazy I am not going to the psychologist’ and that they want to replace this role with a machine and in the end they end up making mistakes,” he warned.