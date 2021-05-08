The unemployment rate in the US rose to 6.1% in April, one tenth more than in March

In the month of April, the country’s businesses only added 266,000 new jobs. A very low number considering that some experts had predicted that there would be at least 1 million new jobs.

In addition, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 6.1%, one tenth more than in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by EFE.

The population of active people, which is the number of people who work or are looking for work, grew by 430,000 people last month.

331,000 new jobs were added to the entertainment and hospitality industry, but this job gain was overshadowed by temporary job losses in the transportation, warehousing and automotive industries.

And, as stores and restaurants reopened, temporary delivery and service jobs were disappearing.

Temporary help services lost 111,400 jobs in April, while jobs in transportation and warehousing were reduced by more than 74,000. On the other hand, jobs in retail were cut by 15,300, according to Yahoo.

On the other hand, in the manufacturing sector, jobs unexpectedly fell by 18,000, when they were expected to have an increase of 54,000.

The increase in the unemployment rate in April occurred at the same time as there was a greater increase in the labor force participation rate, which means that more people were looking for work that month.

The labor force participation rate increased from 61.5% to 61.7%, although this is well below the 63.3% recorded in February 2020.

It should be noted that already in this month of May, several companies and surveys have suggested that the main economic concern is to ensure that there are enough workers to meet the growing demand for labor that is currently being registered.

On this data, Michael Pearce, an economist at the financial analysis firm Capital Economics, said: “Overall, it is difficult to judge how much weight to give this (April) report at a time when most other evidence suggests that economic activity is recovering rapidly, but it is a stark reminder that the recovery in the labor market is lagging behind the recovery in consumption. “

