Good news for employment in the United States. The unemployment rate fell by almost one and a half percentage points during the month of May, to stand at the 13.3%, after which the labor market in the country will register its worst historical data in April, according to figures published this Friday by the labor statistics office of the US Department of Labor.

Despite the fact that the situation generated by the economic and health crisis of the coronavirus has not yet completely vanished in the fifth month of the year, the gradual opening of the economy led to the creation of 2.5 million jobs in May. In April, the pandemic suddenly destroyed 20.5 million jobs.

April: a black month for employment

Despite the improvement, the unemployment rate is still at record highs. In October 2009, the peak of the global financial crisis that started in 2008, the unemployment rate in the United States reached 10%, while the all-time high was in December 1982, when it reached 10.8%. Thus, the unemployment rate escalated during April to its highest level since records began in 1948.

With regard to job destruction, the ‘shock’ in March and April was so severe that the level of employed persons has still been at its lowest since 2011. The worst month for employment after the 2008 crisis and before that of the coronavirus occurred in March 2009, when they were destroyed 800,000 jobs.

The record of job destruction for the entire historical series, which began in 1939, was recorded in September 1945. In that month, 1,959 million jobs were cut as a result of the end of the WWII on the Pacific front after the surrender of Japan.

More than 20 million without work

The number of long-term unemployed, those who have been unemployed for a minimum of 27 weeks, rose to 1,164 million people, which is equivalent to an increase of 225,000 unemployed. Their weight with respect to the total number of unemployed rose by more than 1 percentage point, to 5.6%.

On his side, the total number of unemployed people was 20,985 million persons, so it fell by 2.09 million unemployed in March. For its part, the participation rate in the labor market grew six tenths, up to 60.8%. Compared to April, the active population grew by 1.7 million people.

By groups of workers, the unemployment rate among women was 13.9%, one and a half points lower than that of April, while among men it fell by 1.4 points, to 11.6%. Unemployment among young people fell to 29.9%.

The implementation of tourism

In the fifth month of the year, the number of employees in the manufacturing and construction sector grew by 669,000 people, while retail businesses hired 367,000 people and the health sector increased its workforce by 390,000 workers. The greatest increase occurred in the leisure, tourism and hospitality sector, which again hired 1.24 million people.

The duration of the average work week increased by five tenths, up to 34.7 hours in May. At the same time, median hourly earnings fell 29 cents from the previous month, to $ 29.75.

Also, the work Department has reported that the number of jobs destroyed in March has been revised upwards, to 1.4 million (881,000 more), while the April figure has been adjusted to -20.7 million jobs (150,000 less) .

