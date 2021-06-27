The Undocumented Who Would Receive Monthly Payments Under Biden’s “Child Tax Credit”



Some undocumented families are eligible for monthly payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit.”

Photo: John Moore / .

If you file taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with an ITIN or Personal Taxpayer Identification Number and your children are US citizens, you are eligible to receive monthly payments under the “Child Tax Credit” extension of the Biden Administration.

One of the key requirements for families to receive checks in advance from July 15 through December is that children in the home must have a valid Social Security number.

In the case of parents, they are not required to have a Social Security number, but must have an ITIN to claim the money per eligible child.

The above stipulation is similar to the one applied by the IRS for the distribution of the second and third round stimulus checks.

The last two stimulus laws provided that undocumented persons married to spouses who have permission to be in the country (mixed immigration status) also receive the funds. Specifically, Americans who filed a tax return together with a spouse using an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN).

The children of these couples, if they have a Social Security number, were also considered eligible dependents.

Payments under the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) will arrive this year in advance under the “American rescue plan”, approved last March.

Parents could receive up to $ 3,600 per child

This time, parents or guardians can receive up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per child.

The federal government through the IRS will distribute checks of $ 300 per month for each child children under 6 years of age, as well as checks of $ 250 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 to eligible families.

IRS will use parent’s income and tax returns to establish monthly amount

The amount per household will also depend on the income reported by the parents on the 2020 or 2019 tax return. The IRS will apply the gradual reduction of the payment to zero from certain amounts.

The entire credit applies to individuals with children and gross adjusted income of $ 75,000 or less; $ 150,000 or less for couples, and $ 112,500 for single mothers or heads of household.

The gradual reduction or the funds for the credit begin to reduce for people who report higher income than the previous ones.

Taxpayers can cancel sending monthly payments

Taxpayers have the option to unsubscribe for the 50% CTC advance this year through monthly payments through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

In case of choosing this alternative, the person would receive a single payment such as a refund when they file their 2021 return.

The above can be helpful for any family that no longer qualifies for the Child Tax Credit or believes they will not qualify when they file their 2021 return.

Another point to consider is that if you do not file low income taxes, you must submit your and dependent information as soon as possible through the non-filers tool enabled to claim payments under the CTC.

It may interest you: