The undisputed for Lluís Cortés and Echouafni for the Champions

04/29/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Ines Sanchez

The Barcelona Soccer Club will host PSG on Sunday (at 12 noon) in the match corresponding to the return leg of the Champions League semifinals. The two teams have a great track record this season. They are planted in the penultimate phase of the competition, being the two champions of their respective leagues.

The Barça protagonists of this Champions League

Barça have played seven UWCL matches this season after beat the playoffs against PSV, Fortuna and Manchester City and play the first leg against Paris Saint Germain. Till the date, the only footballer who has played every game is Andrea Pereira. Then followed by María León, Torrejón, Alexia, Leila, Aitana and Hansen, who have started in six games. Therefore, it is expected that you are seven footballers are also the ones who play the most important match of the season.

Likewise, they are transversal footballers for the team Paños, Mariona and Patri Guijarro. These three footballers accumulate five games with Barça in the Champions League although the Mallorcan has just recovered from her injury with the Spanish concentration. The goalkeeper did not participate in the round of 16 and eighths – against PSV and Fortuna – two games that they resolved in the first leg by 1-4 and 4-0. For their part, Mariona and Patri missed the second leg against PSV and the first leg against PSG.

After them the forwards of the team are placed. Martens has played four games and Jenni Hermoso and Oshoala three. However, the Madrilenian has large numbers, it is listed as the top scorer of the championship with six goals, Although to this day it is not known if he will reach the return of the semifinals after announcing that he has ankle discomfort. Finally, the players with the least participation in this UWCL are Jana, Font and Coll, playing only one match in the Champions League this season.

In these last three games, which are the most complicated of the campaign, the line-ups have been very similar. Lluís Cortés bet against City for the same players, in a system made up of Paños, María León, Torrejón Mariona, Alexia, Guijarro, Bonmati, Ouahabi, Graham Hansen, Pereira and Oshoala. Jenni Hermoso had discomfort in the twin for the date. She did play the first leg against PSG, being the author of the first goal of the match. A game in which there were three changes, Martens for Mariona, Jenni for Oshoala and Hamraoui for Patri Guijarro.

The sunset of Olivier Echouafni

Paris Saint Germain has played six games to date, corresponding to the qualifying rounds against Górnik, Sparta, Olympique and the first leg against Barça. The game less is due to the fact that the return against Sparta was suspended due to the positive cases in the team. This encounter it was resolved by awarding a 3-0 in favor of the Czechs, a result that continued to favor the French.

Dudek and Däbritz have established themselves as a pillar for PSG, being the only ones who have played the six Champions League games. They are followed by Endler, Geyoro, Paredes, Katoto, Lawrence and Morroni, who have played every game except for one, the first against Górnik. All – except for Morroni who was not a starter in the second leg – missed the first leg. These eight footballers are expected to also be the undisputed starters at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Then they are located Diani and Baltimore, who are also a fundamental piece of the team, missing only two of the six who have played so far. With slightly less participation is Bachmann with four meetings. And finally, Simon with two games and Nadim and Luana who have only started in one match.

From the last two qualifiers -Olympique and PSG- the keys to this PSG can be extracted, which has managed to defeat the champion of the last five UWCL. Endler, Dudek, Geyoro, Katoto, Lawrence, Däbritz, Paredes, Morroni and Formiga are the unquestionable. Also Diani, who could not be in the first leg due to injury and who Olivier has declared that he hopes that he will be in this round of the semifinals. Nine footballers have repeated ownership in recent games. The only difference in the quarterfinals is Baltimore’s ownership over Bachmann’s. And the only change of this round with respect to the semifinals with Barça was the entry of Cook by Diani.