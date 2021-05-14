THE UNDERWORLD, MAY 13, EPISODE 10, CHANNEL 5

Here we tell you where watch live and live The underworld totally FREE online, the new season began and the participants will have to overcome their deepest fears this Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Gabriel Pontones “El Rasta” and Estefanía Ahumada They are the drivers in this reality show. The participants will try to overcome their fears with extreme tests that will take them to the limit.

In each chapter there will be 5 participants testing their physical and mental abilities, but only one of them will advance to the next stage. Thus, whoever has the best performance will become the Master or Mistress of the Underworld.

The underworld will be broadcast by Channel 5 o’clock at 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

TIME TO ENJOY THE UNDERWORLD YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE BY CLICKING HERE.

