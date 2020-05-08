Undertaker, on “The Last Ride”: “This docuserie is going to impress people”

The documentary premieres this Sunday, May 10, just after Money in the Bank on WWE Network.

“The Last Ride ”, The new WWE series, promises to offer a truly unpublished and different look at Undertaker and Mark Calaway throughout its 5 chapters. The series premieres in WWE Network this Sunday, May 10 at 4 in the morning (Monday) Spanish time, right after Money in the Bank.

Undertaker He is a true legend in the world of wrestling, with millions of fans around the world who have followed his 4-decade career in the ring. But who is behind the character of Undertaker? How is it really Mark Calaway? This five-episode documentary gives viewers an unprecedented look at the character and the man behind it.

Mark Calaway He explains that “fans are going to learn a lot. You will see what the man behind the hat really is like on a personal level. I think you will be surprised by the contrast between Undertaker and Mark Calaway. They will see a big difference between the two and a good reason why I kept them apart for so long. “

Throughout his career he has traveled all over the world, and he does not hesitate to point out that “I have always loved going to the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico … Obviously, fans from these countries do not see us as often and the Energy when we travel abroad is phenomenal. It is a lot of fun because there is a lot of energy. You always want to get out in the ring and give your best. ”

The last ride: three years of recording

Undertaker: The Last Ride It is a documentary that was developed for more than three years, and living with the cameras all the time cost a little at first. “It was really weird, because obviously everyone knows that I’ve been very protective of the character in The Undertaker, what you see and what you don’t see. So it was very strange and initially uncomfortable for me to have camera crews following me. As we went through this, I felt more comfortable and obviously allowed more access to everything. I am happy, because I think this docuserie will impress people. “

Mark Calaway also talks about the comparisons people are making between this documentary and the story of another sports legend, Michael Jordan, in the Netflix series The Last Dance.

“I am very aware of it and actually seeing it. There are comparisons, but I think the difference is that they talk about, more or less, the last years the Bulls were together in their three-peat. Obviously, there are some similarities, but I think The Last Ride is a bit more personal, more on a personal level, but just as intriguing and interesting. ”

