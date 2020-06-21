The Undertaker’s legendary career has apparently ended. This was stated during the final episode of the documentary series Last Ride on the WWE Network that debuted today.

During the final episode, The Undertaker states that he is at peace with never fighting again. This is something he was unable to do despite trying to retire over the years. His WrestleMania fight against AJ Styles was also covered in detail.

After The Undertaker’s appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Session, AJ Styles called The Undertaker to have a heads-up. This was mentioned by Taker in his interview with Austin, saying that he wanted to retire on his own terms.

WWE had very different plans for AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. The pandemic obviously changed things for them as they had to build a very unique cinematic Boneyard Match. The undertaker’s brother, Timothy, died during that time after a heart attack as well.

After the Boneyard Match, The Undertaker stated that he believes that was the perfect way to end his career. He said “time will only tell” because Vince McMahon can always call him back, as he is under contract with WWE for the next 15 years.

The Undertaker stated: “I’m at a point where this time the cowboy is really leaving”. After saying that he has nothing left to accomplish, he seemed content with what he had done and spent his future at home.

We will have to see if the retirement of the legend of the grave remains, but they certainly closed the documentary series of Last Ride by giving the impression that he has accepted the end of his career.

