Wrestlemania 36: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

It is officially confirmed that the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WWE Wrestlemania 36 will take place in a boneyard match. The Gravedigger did not back down and accepted the stipulation of the combat that The Phenomenal proposed.

RAW broadcast

This is what is happening right now at the Monday Night RAW show on March 30:

Undertaker opens the show:

AJ Styles or should I say Allen Jones, I hope you have enough to face me.

It is true many of the things you say, however, 15 years ago you did not have enough to face me, you were a big fish in a small pond ».

«You are not up to the greats like The Rock, Stone Cold, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge. I understand that you say many things, I understand it, it is part of the business but what Allen cannot ignore is that you put my wife in this ».

“Just because she makes a facebreaker that you call Styles Clash, you don’t have the right to mess with her”

“Michelle does the puzzle-breaker better than you do, and this Sunday at Wrestlemania I hope you come with those Anderson and Gallows clowns, so they can see how I bury you.”

«AJ Styles you will rest in peace»

