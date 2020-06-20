The Undertaker documentary The Last Ride revolves around The Phenom battling his troubles to find the perfect fight and retreat. The former heavyweight world champion shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33 after Roman Reigns beat him. The Dead Man left his gloves, coat, and hat in the center of the ring before slowly walking away from the ring.

If you’ve seen The Last Ride, you may be aware of how difficult it is for The Undertaker to get away from the business it loves so much. In a recent interview, he hints at when the boots will hang.

Undertaker Retirement

In an interview with Ed Mylett, The Undertaker spoke about her partner with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, her time in WWE, and her relationship with President Vince McMahon. During the interview, fans who mentioned their retirement were mentioned. To that, The Deadman said the following;

“I don’t know, I’m not there yet. I am definitely not excited to work in front of any audience. I feed on the noise of the crowd. I hope that by the time we finish the documentary, I will have a conclusive answer. ” “

Many WWE legends have speculated on what prevents The Undertaker from withdrawing. Also in the documentary, WWE Superstars have stated that they are looking for that perfect parting for the character. Finding that perfect ending for The Undertaker, a superstar who has been in our lives for 30 years, won’t be easy.

The Undertaker became a mainstay at WrestleMania, defending The Streak every year. Although Brock Lesnar became the first man to break the streak at WrestleMania 30, The Deadman appeared in later WrestleManias. Since his loss on The Showcase Of The Immortals, The Undertaker has faced Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

At WrestleMania 36, ​​The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in the first fight with Boneyard stipulation. The Dead Man left with victory that night. Will cinematic cut-offs provide longevity to The Undertaker’s career?

There has been speculation about The Undertaker announcing his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride. To know if that will happen or not, you will have to wait until tomorrow, when the final episode of the documentary series airs.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.