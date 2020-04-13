AJ Styles has been ranked as the best fighter in the world, something that now The Undertaker also hinted at praise the work you did.

After match they had at WrestleMania 36, he Phenomenon He did not want to miss an opportunity and thank the great.

“For me, he put my character back on his path. AJ could fight with a broom and have a four-star matchHe commented on Nine Line Appare’s Instagram Live.

The work they did AJ Styles and The Undertaker to close the first night of WrestleMania 36, has been praised by almost everyone Universe and WWE legends.

