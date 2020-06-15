In the midst of the success generated by the documentary “The last Ride”, Undertaker gave an interview in which he praised the figure of The Rock

In an interview with five-time New York Times Best Author Award winner Gary Vaynerchuck, The Undertaker reviewed his historic career. According to WrestlingInc, Undertaker was asked about the fighter who surprised him the most in his 30-year career, the dead man immediately mentioned The Rock.

“It’s simple, it’s really simple, the biggest star in the world, The Rock,” Undertaker began. “This is someone who started his career at Madison Square Garden under the name Rocky Maivia, which was horrible. Virtually everyone rejected it »

The Phenom highlighted the power of fans on campus to convey their approval or discontent with the fighters. Stating that the reaction to The Rock in their debut spoke for itself.

Madison Square Garden is a complicated audience. At the time I had no idea how charismatic he really was. I thought it was a shame and that I wouldn’t stay in the industry for very long.

Undertaker went on to talk about the beginnings of The Rock’s career. He highlighted his incredible growth from his time in the Nation of Domination group to becoming an individual superstar.

It didn’t take long for him to straighten his path. When he entered Nation of Domination everything changed radically. During his time with them I knew that he was not going to stay in the group for long. At that point you could tell he was someone destined for success, “said Undertaker.

