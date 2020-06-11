Thanks to the fantastically produced documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride on the WWE Network, WWE fans have been able to see Undertaker in a totally privileged way that we have never seen before. We have seen him cry, laugh, have self-doubt and gain confidence again. As well as, sharing pleasant moments with his beautiful wife Michelle McCool.

And added to this, The Undertaker has been doing a media tour until a few months ago totally unthinkable and has given interviews everywhere. The most recent was given to TV Insider, who He told them about his personal relationship with Vince McMahon, his boss..

The Undertaker loves Vince McMahon

“My relationship with Vince McMahon has exceeded the boss-employee relationship. Yes, I work for him, but he is a guy who is part of a very short list of those who I consider my true and dear friends. It was a little emotional to see that he couldn’t articulate a word to describe our relationship because he always has an answer for everything. Being able to see him without being able to answer the question was emotional for me.. I am not a very sensitive or very emotional person, but it is cool to know that people have these beautiful and profound feelings towards you and more when you feel the same way towards them. It was a strong moment to see Vince that way, for sure«.

Undertaker also revealed that he doesn’t watch much television, but he does watch boxing, UFC, and professional and college basketball, as well as liked Yellowstone, Dexter and Sons of Anarchy.

