The Undertaker has not retired, although he has said that right now he does not want to go back to a ring, although he will if Vince McMahon asks him to.

The Undertaker hints at his retirement in the latest episode of The Last Ride

The Last Ride is a documentary that has followed the last three years of The Undertaker’s career. During the chapters The Undertaker has played with the idea of ​​retiring, in this last episode, the fighter has let it fall that he would not like to step on a ring again but that if Vince McMahon asks him, it could not be denied.

I think I’m in a place now, after Boneyard, which was a huge battle against one of the best in the business. Where am I, getting on your bike and taking off. There were a lot of thoughts and a lot of emotion, one of which was fue Are you happy enough with that? ’It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get that. If there was ever a perfect ending to a race, that was the time. If Vince was in trouble, would he come back? I guess time will tell. In an emergency, break the glass, take out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I don’t feel like going back to the ring.

The Undertaker said that, however, it can never be said in WWE, but that you have to set a day for your retirement.

I’m at a point where it’s time for this cowboy to really go away. I have nothing left to conquer or achieve. The game has changed. It is time for new types to emerge. The timing seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to a bigger image and not judge me so harshly in recent years.

Despite these statements from The Undertaker, he has always said that Vince McMahon is like a father to him and that he will always be there when he needs him, and that will probably happen again at shows in Saudi Arabia.

