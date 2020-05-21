Undertaker offers statements about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30

The Pardon my take podcast recently featured the legendary fighter Undertaker. As expected one of the main axes of the interview was the streak of the dead man. In the past the fighter spoke about his reaction to knowing the end of the streak and the situation of not remembering much of the combat. From an individual point of view he mentioned that he would have liked to keep his streak at Wrestlemania.

“On a personal level and being selfish I would have liked to get to 25 or 26 to 0. That would have been the highest record in all Wrestling. But business is business. Sometimes you are up and sometimes you are down. The most important thing after all is that I suffered a concussion. I don’t even remember it. I was more concerned that my head would stop hurting and I would be able to get out of the dark for a couple of weeks, “said Undertaker.

The phenomenon continued by talking about his conversations with Vince McMahon and the execution of the streak ending as a last minute decision during Wrestlemania 30.

I checked with Vince. I asked him if he was sure what he was going to do. He told me that if it wasn’t Brock Lesnar, who would be the one to beat me. I said I was fine and that if that was what I wanted to do, I would do it. I just wanted to make sure I had thought about what I was going to do. At this point the streak was as important as the stellar events. If you weren’t in the central event, then you wanted to fight to break the streak. So when you end it, you end up with a major aspect of Wrestlemania. So I just wanted to be sure that the decision was firm. The rest is history »finished the dead man.

