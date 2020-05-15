Undertaker’s biggest fear comes true in the second chapter of the documentary “The Last Ride”

This second installment explains his disappointment after his first career loss at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns and how he prepared to return to the same stage to face John Cena.

May 15, 2020.- “Redemption”. This is the title of the second chapter of the documentary series “Undertaker: The Last Ride”, which will be available from early this Sunday morning on WWE Network for the Spanish public.

This second installment tells how Undertaker’s biggest fear comes true, as his defeat against Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 34 ends its legendary unbeatable streak. This prompts him to rebuild and redeem himself by responding to the challenge of another iconic WWE wrestler: John Cena, in WrestleMania 34.

“The Last Ride ” offers an unprecedented look at Undertaker and Mark Calaway, the man behind the character, throughout its 5 chapters. If you missed the premiere chapter, you can watch it on the WWE Network, as well as the rest of the installments. Remember:

Chapter 2 – Sunday May 17 on request from 4 in the morning.

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 4 – Sunday June 14 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 5 – Sunday June 21 on demand and from 4 in the morning

Undertaker: The Last Ride joins original WWE Network programming including WWE: 24®, WWE Untold® and WWE Chronicle®. WWE Network is WWE’s award-winning digital service that offers every paid event live, original programming and over 11,000 hours of video on demand. Available anywhere, anytime, and on any device, the WWE Network can be accessed on TV, video game consoles, phones, tablets, and computers. Fans can sign up for free for a month at www.wwenetwork.com.

Access the trailer for the second chapter: https://wwecorp.app.box.com/v/MediaToolkit–The-Last-Ride

Remember that you can continue watching the weekly shows on Raw and SmackDown on the official channel of WWE YouTube.

