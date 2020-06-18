The Undertaker talks about not leaving WWE in the mid-1990s to go to WCW.

The Undertaker was the special guest on the podcast of After the bell and had the opportunity to speak on certain topics related to his career and the current state of the wrestling world.

Corey Graves he asked The Undertaker what would have happened if The Phenom would have gone to WCW in the middle of the 90s. The legend replied that it is very hard for him to imagine that change because if it had happened, his character would not have been the same.

Next, we leave you with the words of Taker regarding the topic:

I do not know. I don’t think everything would have turned out like now. I had that character who was very strong. There’s no way to bring that character to WCW, and then what he would have done in WCW couldn’t have brought him back. All those things that are in people’s minds, it doesn’t matter to people. They are characters. That is not the way I saw things. The Undertaker was a part of me. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen guys drop out, come back and do it all. I could never have a vision on how it would have worked. He was unhappy with our creatives in general. We were struggling, it got worse, it got worse and it got worse. There were a lot of guys calling me. I was talking when Kevin Nash was there. I was like; Uncle, I’m sure you can win something big if you want to come here and do this. Sure, and of course you’re thinking that because you’re miserable.

Despite not having joined the side of WCW, The Undertaker spoke about his past experience with WCW and why he decided not to re-sign with the company. In addition, he wanted to maintain his loyalty to Vince McMahon whatever happens during the Monday Night Wars.

There are two things. One that I remember, and that you’ve probably heard before I got to WWE is when I was still in WCW. I went back to negotiate my contract. I wasn’t looking for something very big, I don’t know. I was there for a while. My contract was ending. I discovered that I could reach a minimal agreement. So I went and they offered me the same contract, and I was like; Well, I was expecting something else. I had only been in business for a few years, but I had a very good year and they looked me in the eye to tell me; Mark, you are a great athlete, but nobody is going to pay money to see you fight. Jim Herd, Ole Anderson and Jim Barnett, the three of them were in the room and I was there in the CNN building or whatever the office of Turner. And that left me very out of place. I wasn’t going to stay there. That also caused a little fire in me too. So what Vince did, he promised me a chance. That’s all he promised me. He told me; “I’ll give you a chance to do something,” and then he gave me the character. When the end of the day came, if something good, bad, or indifferent happened, this is where I was going to be. If the ship sank, I also sank. He could have gone to Japan or any fight, but I doubt he would have returned to WCW.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.