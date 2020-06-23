During the fifth and final episode of the documentary series “The Last Ride” the Undertaker announced his retirement from the ring, although he also makes it a consideration to return if Vince McMahon asked him to.

On the internet there has been all kinds of speculation, especially knowing that the phenomenon signed a 15-year contract with WWE last year with some conditions.

Undertaker explains his 15-year contract with WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Undertaker commented on his contract and explained that even if it is for 15 years, it does not imply that he should continue fighting, since there are other ways in which he could contribute to the company.

“That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years. Keep the brand at home, and there are other ways Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are over. ”

In the documentary the Undertaker admitted to being in a dilemma, because if he considers fighting again, he could perform poorly and need redemption again. The magic of the Boneyard match is that it managed to satisfy the desire of the gravedigger to have a great final fight and ruining it would be a great mistake

We cannot fully know if the Undertaker is officially retired, but with what happens with AJ Styles, Survivor Series and finally WrestleMania 37, we can confirm any assumption.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.